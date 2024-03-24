Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears records highest Saturday ratings; Beauty and Mr. Romantic, Hide premiere; see viewership numbers

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has been rising steadily in the viewership race since its release. On March 23, 2024, episode 5 of Queen of Tears was aired which saw another rice in the ratings. Meanwhile, Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Lee Bo Young’s Hide premiered and entered the viewership race for the weekend K-dramas.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears records highest Saturday ratings

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears with episode 5 yesterday recorded its highest Saturday ratings yet. The K-drama recorded 11 percent nationwide viewership ratings, though if compared to last Sunday’s ratings it has seen a dip of almost one percent.

On March 23, 2024, two K-dramas made their highly awaited premiere, Beauty and Mr. Rmantic and Hide. Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic premiered to a nationwide viewership rating of a whopping 15.3 percent. Beauty and Mr. Romantic hence became the most-watched program to air on Saturday. The new romantic K-drama has recorded an unseen first rating with its first episode, adding to the excitement for its future episodes. The plot follows a top actress who hits rock bottom and a rookie PD who helps her get back on her feet.

Advertisement

Another new K-drama was the suspense K-drama Hide starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Moo Saeng, and Lee Chung Ah premiered last night with a 4.1 percent nationwide viewership rating. The suspense and mystery thriller follows a woman who undertakes a search for her husband who disappears without a trace.

Flex X Cop wraps up, and Wonderful World ratings

Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun’s Flex X Cop’s first season concluded with a nationwide average of 9.3 percent viewership ratings. The ongoing mystery revenge drama starring Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World is now moving towards its closure with the broadcast of episode 8 which recorded a 6.3 percent nationwide rating. The show is set to have 14 episodes.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Im Soo Hyang-Ji Hyun Woo’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic: Check release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more