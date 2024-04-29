Strong Buzz: Ram Charan and Rajinikanth likely to attend Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 audio launch in June

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. Fans are already excited to watch Kamal Haasan in his vintage avatar of Senapathy.

The makers have already announced that Indian 2 will hit theaters worldwide in June, and now a report has surfaced in which it is speculated that they are planning to host a music launch soon. The reports stated that Ram Charan and Rajinikanth might grace the event. Have a look!

Indian 2 music launch to be attended by Ram Charan and Rajinikanth: BUZZ

As per reports, the makers of Indian 2 are planning to schedule its audio launch event in mid-May, and the event will take place at Nehru Stadium in Hyderabad. It has also been rumored that Pan-Indian superstars Ram Charan and Thalaivar Rajinikanth will be gracing the event.

Also, reportedly, the producers are planning to release the first official single soon. However, the actors or makers have not given any official confirmation on the same.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which was Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with filmmaker Shankar. Kamal Haasan played two roles in the 1996 film Indian, one as a father and one as his son. The father is portrayed as a freedom fighter who also acts as a vigilante against corruption in the country.

The upcoming sequel is a straight continuation of the previous film. It stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in pivotal roles. Furthermore, the film features the final on-screen performances of the late performers Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and Manobala.

Watch Indian 2 glimpse

Ram Charan and Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Ram Charan is gearing up for his political drama Game Changer, which also features Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in key parts. In addition to Game Changer, the Yevadu actor will appear in the tentatively titled sports drama RC16, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada icon Dr Shivarajkumar. Buchi Babu Sana directed the movie.

Ram Charan has also partnered up with Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar for their second film, reportedly named RC17, which follows their 2018 dramatic thriller Rangasthalam.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's forthcoming film Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim's TJ Gnanavel, is expected to hit theaters next. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Rithika Singh, Manju Warrier, and many others in supporting roles. Vettaiyan is officially slated to hit theaters in October this year.

Apart from that, Thalaivar Rajinikanth will also feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film titled Coolie and Nelson Dilipkumar's Hukum, which will be a continuation of its first blockbuster titled Jailer.

