K-drama has been taking over the world with its phenomenal stories and cinematic visuals. With amazing content, the industry has also produced proficient actors who, time and again, deliver enthralling performances that keep everyone awestruck. From Gong Yoo to Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook, these actors have been celebrated by the audience for years. However, several new generation actors have emerged who are receiving phenomenal fame for their recent work.

Without further ado, let’s talk about some of the new actors who are the future of the K-drama industry.

1. Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is currently one of the most popular actors in the industry, sweeping audiences off their feet with his handsome looks and charming personality. He made his debut in the entertainment industry as a model before transitioning to acting. The artist first gained attention with his role in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Strong Girl Nam Soon, and 20th Century Girl where he showcased his ability to portray complex characters.

However, it was his role in Lovely Runner that cemented his status as a rising star. His portrayal of the hopeless romantic Ryu Sunjae has become a pop culture phenomenon, earning him a dedicated fanbase. His ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters makes him a standout performer in the K-drama scene.

2. Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo, born Lee Dong Min, is not only a talented actor but also a member of the popular K-pop group ASTRO. The artist made his acting debut in the web drama To Be Continued and quickly gained popularity with his role in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, where he played the charming and stoic Do Kyung Seok. His performance in True Beauty as the perfect yet troubled high school student Lee Su Ho further solidified his place in the hearts of K-drama enthusiasts. Known for his striking visuals, Cha Eun Woo continues to be a leading figure in the new wave of K-drama actors.

3. Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk is another actor who has successfully transitioned from modelling to acting, bringing his charismatic presence to the small screen. He first garnered attention with his role in the teen drama Who Are You: School 2015 and further showcased his acting prowess in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bokjoo, where he played the sweet and supportive Jung Joon Hyung.

However, his performance in Twenty Five Twenty One alongside Kim Tae Ri truly put him on the global map and started receiving recognition for his performance. Currently, he is enlisted in the South Korean military and it is expected he will expand his acting horizon following his discharge.

4. Song Kang

Song Kang has quickly become one of the most sought-after actors in the K-drama industry, known for his ability to take on diverse roles and deliver powerful performances. He made his debut in The Liar and His Lover but gained widespread recognition with his role in the hit Netflix series Love Alarm. Song's portrayal of the conflicted and charismatic Hwang Sun Oh resonated with viewers, leading to more prominent roles in dramas such as Sweet Home, Navillera, and Nevertheless. Furthermore, his recent K-drama, My Demon, became one of the most-watched series on Netflix.

5. Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun has emerged as a rising star known for his impressive acting range and emotional depth. Lee's performance in 18 Again as the younger version of the protagonist, earned him critical acclaim and showcased his ability to portray nuanced emotions. His roles in Sweet Home and Youth of May further demonstrated his versatility. Moreover, the actor’s performance in The Glory and the Bad Good Mother further solidified his status as one of the most promising actors of his generation. Lee Do Hyun also made his big screen debut with the film Exhuma and gained immense critical acclaim for the role.