FIFTY FIFTY's label ATTRAKT sues Warner Music Korea for 14.5 million USD over contract tampering claims; Details

In a significant legal move, FIFTY FIFTY's agency, ATTRAKT, has filed a lawsuit worth 14.5 million USD against Warner Music Korea, alleging contract tampering and interference. The lawsuit, filed on October 23, targets Warner Music Korea's former CEO Clayton Jin and current executive director Yoon Hyung Geun, who are accused of unlawfully contacting FIFTY FIFTY members while they were still under exclusive contract with ATTRAKT.

The dispute traces back to May 17, 2023, when Warner Music Korea allegedly held a secret meeting at its headquarters with the parents of the then-FIFTY FIFTY members, intending to influence the group's contract status. ATTRAKT claims it has obtained key evidence from this meeting to support its accusations. The agency argues that these actions severely disrupted FIFTY FIFTY’s activities, inflicting substantial financial and reputational damage on the small but ambitious South Korean label.

ATTRAKT's CEO, Jeon Hong Jun, didn't hold back when condemning Warner Music Korea’s actions, calling the attempted poaching of FIFTY FIFTY "utterly unforgivable and shameless." He further stated that the damages claimed may increase, hinting at potentially more severe financial losses than the current 20 billion KRW (14.5 million USD) estimate.

The turmoil surrounding FIFTY FIFTY began in June 2023, shortly after their viral hit Cupid brought the rookie group global fame. The four members filed for an injunction to terminate their contracts with ATTRAKT, citing unmet obligations, including financial settlements and health management. Although the injunction was dismissed in August, ATTRAKT accused external parties, specifically Warner Music Korea of encouraging the group to breach their contracts.

The legal battle continued, with member Keena eventually withdrawing her appeal and returning to ATTRAKT. The agency announced its plans for a comeback in September 2024, featuring Keena and three newly recruited members. Meanwhile, the remaining original members, Saena, Sio, and Aran terminated their contracts with ATTRAKT and signed with MASSIVE E&C under IOK, subsequently filing their own lawsuit against ATTRAKT’s CEO for an estimated 217,000 USD in unpaid settlements.

As the lawsuit unfolds, the fans and industry insiders watch closely, given the potentially precedent-setting implications for artist-label relationships and contract management in K-pop.

