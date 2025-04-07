BTS' J-Hope to debut 3rd single after Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa during Asian leg of HOPE ON THE STAGE tour? Find out

BTS member J-Hope's first ever solo world tour has been a resounding success since its commencement on February 28. Following a triumphant Seoul segment of the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, J-Hope is set to wrap up the US leg on April 6 before heading to Asia. Notably, both the South Korea and North America concerts saw surprise acts of his unreleased solo tracks. It can be taken to be the 'J-Hope trend,' as he is set to debut another new song during the Asian leg of the tour, as per an exclusive interview of the artists with the LA Times.

Advertisement

According to the media outlet's reports, J-Hope will be unveiling a third single in the Asian leg of the tour, which is starting with Manila, Philippines, on April 12. The BTS member did not specify the date of the release or drop any kind of hints regarding the title of the new song. Notably, he performed his previous solo tracks, Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa, on the first days of the Seoul and North America concerts, respectively.

Based on that, speculations are underway that the K-pop artist will target day 1 of the Asian leg of the tour as the release day of the upcoming song. The BTS member showcased his debut performance on the R&B song Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel) on day 1 of the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert at KSPO Dome, Seoul, on February 28. It was an absolute surprise to the fans, who expected only Hope World and Jack in the Box performances, other than BTS' group songs.

Advertisement

Following that, J-Hope performed Mona Lisa live for the first time on March 13, 2025, during the first day of the American leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The romantic song was officially released on March 21. Overall, J-Hope's concerts can be said to be a total entertainer, starting from the surprise performances to the engaging activities scheduled for the fans to enjoy.

ALSO READ: J-Hope proves he’s missing BTS more than ARMY, sends ‘not long’ text to members counting down to group reunion