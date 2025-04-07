Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 9: Salman Khan's action entertainer looks to net around Rs 1 crore with NO progress

Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 9: Salman Khan and A.R. Murugadoss' collaboration, Sikandar, has completed nine days of its release in theaters. Despite being released on the Eid festival, the mass action drama has been maintaining a poor hold at the box office. On the second Monday, Sikandar is likely to net around Rs 1 crore with no progress loading so far.

Sikandar Looks To Range Around Rs 1 Crore On Day 9

Early estimates of Sikandar suggest that the film is expected to collect around Rs 1 crore on the ninth day. If these estimates are anything to go by, the mass action drama will then come under Rs 95 crore. While there has been no progress so far, the actual figures are subject to change depending on the night shows.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar earned Rs 93.75 crore in the last eight days.

Sikandar Requires Rs 6 Crore To Enter The Rs 100 Crore Club

Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar has been crawling with no growth in its business. After Day 9, the new release, which is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, now needs to add Rs 6 crore more to its total tally to achieve the first milestone in India. Salman Khan's latest actioner will then enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Sikandar also stars Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal. It marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback after two years. The superstar was last seen as a lead in Tiger 3 in 2023. He made cameo appearances in movies like Singham Again and Baby John last year.

After the disappointing run of Sikandar, Salman Khan has Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in the pipeline. The superstar is also reuniting with Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming actioner, tentatively titled Ganga Ram.

Sikandar In Cinemas

