The ongoing scandal surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and his alleged involvement with Kim Sae Ron has taken a strange turn as new reports and accusations have surfaced, drawing IU into the mix. Fans and netizens are now speculating that Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, may be trying to distract attention from his own controversy by creating a new scandal surrounding IU, yet again involving a woman.

Recently, multiple online rumors began to circulate, raising questions about the sudden resurfacing of past allegations about IU, particularly from her critics. The accusations against the singer were far-reaching and bizarre, with some claiming that IU had been involved in criminal activities, including hiring gangsters, coercion, and silencing witnesses. These claims quickly spread across social media platforms and online forums, reigniting the conversations around IU's past controversies.

Some of the more extreme allegations included claims that IU was involved in orchestrating kidnappings and even being connected to illicit activities in China. The accusations also tied IU to a series of other sensational rumors, including wiretapping and stalking, as well as being accused of being part of a “gangster family.” These claims were largely unsubstantiated, but they have caused a stir online, with fans claiming that they are part of an ongoing smear campaign.

Furthermore, the allegations continued to take an even stranger turn, linking IU to a figure from the past: the late Sulli. IU shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about the fourth anniversary of her album Chat-Shire, which was inspired by Sulli, her late close friend. Reflecting on the song Red Queen, IU explained, "This song is about the woman everyone hates. But it’s about the time when we all hated that woman, when she was beautiful." The message has drawn renewed attention, as many have pointed out the parallels between the song's theme and the intense criticism Sulli faced during her life.

On top of these bizarre rumors, more accusations resurfaced about IU’s involvement in a plagiarism scandal. The accusations were made by an individual who claimed IU had plagiarized several of her songs. Though the lawsuit against IU was dismissed in the past, fans once again brought it to the forefront, fueling the public’s interest in the singer’s past controversies.

Adding to the conspiracy theories, some have taken to speculating that IU’s name being dragged through the mud might be tied to larger, more secretive organizations. There are even whispers in certain online circles that IU could be connected to shadowy figures with supposed links to the Illuminati.

However, the majority of the allegations seem to be nothing more than baseless accusations and conspiracy theories with no concrete evidence to support the claims. Despite this, some fans have connected these resurfaced rumors to Kim Soo Hyun’s ongoing scandal, suggesting that his agency may be using IU’s name as a diversion to shift the public’s attention away from the Kim Sae Ron allegations.

While these claims remain unfounded and unverified, they have nonetheless ignited a flurry of discussions online. Netizens are debating whether IU is being unfairly targeted or if the allegations against her are part of a larger, more complicated scheme involving Kim Soo Hyun’s own scandal. Regardless, the situation has become a complex web of rumors, scandals, and accusations, leaving fans and netizens questioning the true intentions behind these resurfaced allegations.

