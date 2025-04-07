Chhorii 2 actress Hardika Sharma admits she didn’t know Soha Ali Khan was ‘real life princess’; says, 'Even though she was dressed...'

Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha are currently looking forward to the release of their upcoming horror film, Chhorii 2. The film also features child artist Hardika Sharma, who is also known for her roles in shows like Call Me Bae and Citadel: Honey Bunny. During a recent conversation, she shared her experience of working with both the actress further admitting that she wasn’t aware Soha is a ‘real life princess.’

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Hardika Sharma reflecting on Soha Ali Khan stated, “Following a few days of shooting, I got to know that Soha is a real-life princess. I was so excited to learn that I was working with a real princess. Even though she was dressed as an evil character, I couldn’t help but imagine her as a princess. She is so beautiful, and I really admire her!”

The Call Me Bae actress further added that working with Soha was a different kind of experience for her. She highlighted that Khan was incredibly caring and treated her nicely during the shoot. She explained her point by emphasizing when the set used to be dark and a bit messy, the Rang De Basanti actress would hold her hand to get around safely.

In addition to this, she also talked about Nushrratt Bharuccha and described her as "always so cheerful and full of life."

Hardika stated that the atmosphere used to be fantastic whenever Nushrratt would be on the sets. She shared that the actress treated her well and made a special mention of her efforts on the movie. “I could see how hard she worked and understand her character and the script. She is very dedicated, I must say!,” she said. On a concluding note, the child actor admitted that both actresses were fun to work with.



Directed by Vishal Furia, the upcoming Chhorii 2 is a sequel to the 2021-released Chhorii. The upcoming horror film touches upon the significant topic of gender discrimination.

The trailer of the film was released just a couple of days back and has received a positive response from the audience. It is scheduled to stream digitally this week on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.

