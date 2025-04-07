Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si's fantasy drama: Title of Hong Sisters' upcoming Netflix series revealed

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si's fans assemble because the good news is here. Both actors are set to reunite on screen in Grand Galaxy—if everything goes smoothly. Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si, who previously showcased their remarkable chemistry in Sweet Home (2020) and Youth of May (2021) are now expected to bring their dynamic and breathe life into a new Netflix series - Grand Galaxy. This marks an exciting opportunity for fans eager to see the pair together again on a small screen after years.

Grand Galaxy, written by the Hong sisters (Hong Jeong Eun and Hong Mi Ran), is shaping up to be a highly anticipated series. As per Digital Daily's report, Grand Galaxy is the sequel to IU's 2019 hit drama Hotel Del Luna. Go Min Si, who was reported to have been offered a role in Grand Galaxy, has captured the attention of fans eager to know who her male counterpart will be.

Recently, actor Lee Do Hyun has been offered a role in the series and is currently reviewing the offer. Speaking about Lee Do Hyun's past work, he was seen as a shaman in the horror film Exhuma, released on February 22, 2024. Apart from this, Lee Do Hyun did some amazing work in The Good Bad Mother, Sweet Home, and The Glory.

Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si's reunion on screen has sparked immense excitement. In Sweet Home, they portrayed characters who navigated a terrifying world of monsters, while in Youth of May, they played lovers during a turbulent time in Korean history, but failed to have a happy ending. Their past portrayals have only heightened the anticipation for their reunion in Grand Galaxy.

If Lee Do Hyun confirms his role in Grand Galaxy, it will mark a significant return to the screen after his military service, which is set to conclude next month (May 2025). Well, as per Sports Chosun on April 2, 2025, the male protagonist role was first taken to Cha Eun Woo, but he rejected the part.

With the Hong sisters’ proven success and Netflix backing the project, Grand Galaxy is poised to become one of the most exciting K-drama releases of the next few years.

