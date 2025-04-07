Keerthy Suresh brings effortless vibes to her summer vacation in 2 relaxing maxi dresses

Summer is here and so is the vacation. Enjoying the summer vacations with her husband and close ones, Keerthy Suresh posted a story on her social media handle, and what caught our attention was how she looked effortlessly stunning and elegant. She served two easygoing vacation vibes, and we couldn’t be more sure that these outfits deserve a place in our wardrobe. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look. So, let’s dive into it!

White Maxi Dress

Looking at Keerthy Suresh’s first vacation look, she appeared effortlessly beautiful in the white maxi dress. It had spaghetti straps, adding a modern vibe, and a subtle cut at the square neckline. Cinching her waist, the dress seamlessly flowed down to her feet, making it perfect for a relaxing and impactful vibe.

If you’re looking for a vacation outfit that goes beyond casual shorts and top, then this white maxi dress is worth considering. Just like the ensemble, you can also style it as per your vibe: glamorous or basic.

Speaking of the Baby John actress, she added style to it by carrying a classy bag over her shoulder, also donning a smartwatch on her wrist. Enhancing her beauty game, the actress opted for a kohl-rimmed eye achieved with eyeliner and kajal and later completed it with nude-shade lipstick. Along with her outfit, her hairstyle, which was styled in waves and left open in the middle, also caught our attention.

Green Party Maxi Dress

Giving a perfect party vibe to her vacation, Keerthy Suresh decided to get dressed in a gorgeous green maxi dress with a halter-neck style cut at the neckline. The dress had a dark green colored belt around the waist that perfectly accentuated her figure, making it look both comfortable and modern. It cascaded down to her feet, turning into a full flare that ensured an ease of movement while dripping in style.

Playing well with the accessories, she decided to enhance her night look with stud earrings and a watch. The accessories were equally minimal and striking, which tied all the details together. As for her makeup game, it consisted of eyeliner, soft-shade eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and nude-shad lipstick as a finishing touch. Also, she left her wavy hair open, parted at the side.

Keerthy Suresh’s 2 effortless looks are perfect to enhance your summer vacation vibes. Save it for later and don’t forget to recreate it!

