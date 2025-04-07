Kian84, BTS’ Jin, and Ji Ye Eun’s Kian’s Bizarre BnB: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Get ready, folks—BTS Jin Is back and heading to a remote Island! Now it can be the official time to freak out – BTS’ very own Worldwide Handsome Jin is making his grand return to your screens, and it’s not any average variety gig. Mark the calendars for April 8, 2025, because Netflix is dropping Kian’s Bizarre B&B, and it’s going to be a vibe.

Picture this: On a remote island called Ulleungdo, in a not-so-average guesthouse, they would serve guests and a whole lot of chaos. Webtoon artist Kian84 is the brains behind this island adventure, and he’s dragging Jin and Ji Ye Eun along for the ride. Together, they will 'try' to run a guesthouse that’s part vacation paradise, part beautiful disaster

From epic fails to hilarious guest moments, awkward hosting attempts, and a whole lot of laughter, the show is going to be pure entertainment. Think sleepover energy mixed with survival mode. This is his first big show appearance since completing his service in June 2024, and fans are beyond hyped. However, Jin's Run Jin show is there but that shows Jin interacting with various people but he doesn't go on an adventure where he has to create a team to serve the guests.

Kian84 leads the crew as they welcome friends, strangers, and chaos through their doors. Ji Ye Eun brings her charm and Jin? Well, he’s bringing his signature wit, golden heart, and probably some amazing cooking moments.

The show is created by Jung Hy Min, Lee So Min, and Hwang Yoon Seo. Kian’s Bizarre B&B kicks off with three episodes dropping on day one, with more coming weekly after that. The official tagline says it all: “Somewhere between paradise and chaos.” Yep, sounds like a perfect recipe for binge-watching.

Here are a few question-answers to ease the note:

1. When is Bizarre B&B with Kian84 coming out?

- April 8, 2025.

2. What’s it about?

- Jin, Ji Ye Eun, and Kian84 run a chaotic guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island. It’s part chill, part mess, all fun.

3. Where can I watch it?

- It's only on Netflix.

4. Why is it a big deal for Jin?

- It’s his first major show post-military. Fans have waited for this since Run Jin.

5. How many episodes?

- The first 3 episodes drop on day one, then weekly releases.

