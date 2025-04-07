THROWBACK: When Kajol revealed daughter Nysa Devgan called her Instagram ‘nonsense’; ‘Have you seen Sonam Kapoor’s…’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn often talk about their kids fondly in interviews and share glimpses of their family time on social media. In this piece, let’s throwback to a fun moment when Kajol revealed that her daughter, Nysa Devgan, had called her Instagram ‘nonsense.’ She also recalled Nysa asking her if she had seen Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram.

In an old appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want for Mirchi Plus, Kajol was asked what she has learned from her children. In response, she shared that her daughter Nysa Devgan taught her how to use Instagram. The actress even revealed that Nysa was her admin.

Kajol further disclosed that her daughter taught her how to take selfies and what looked ‘good’ and ‘cool’ on one’s Instagram profile. She shared that Nysa told her not everything should be posted on the platform. “She looks at my Instagram, and she’s like, ‘What is this nonsense? Have you seen Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram?” recalled Kajol.

When the Do Patti actress asked Nysa what she meant by ‘Have you seen Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram?,’ her reply was, ‘Just look at how symmetrical everything is, look at how aesthetic everything is.’

Kajol stated that Nysa gave her social media tips and also talked about the lingo. However, she mentioned being bad at it, so she didn’t even try. “I’m like, ‘Just stop there only.’ I’ll just make do with the Webster’s Dictionary English,” added Kajol.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan will be turning 22 years old on April 20, 2025. Last year, Kajol penned a heartwarming note on the special occasion. She wrote, “Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself.”

On the work front, Kajol is set to star in the mythological horror movie Maa. It is directed by Vishal Furia. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on June 27, 2025.

