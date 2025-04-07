The White Lotus Season 3 Finale: What is The Significance of The Poisonous Fruit from The Pong Pong Tree? Find Out

This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 finale.

The White Lotus season three has been a hot topic since its start. The show is not only notorious for its interesting storyline but also for the easter eggs and minute details the showrunners have included, and one such thing is the Pong Pong tree that bears a fruit called Othalanga.

Advertisement

The tree actually exists in real life, and it is also called the Cerbera Odollam or the suicide tree, whose seeds produce Cerberin, a potent poison. It is said that the seeds of the tree were utilized in witchcraft trials in the 18th and 19th centuries, where accused people would be fed the fruit, and only the ones who were innocent survived, according to Wikipedia.

When it comes to The White Lotus S3, Timothy Ratliff, who has had suicidal and homicidal tendencies in the previous episodes, decides to finally go ahead with it by using the fruit to make a drink in the blender and serving it to his family, so they won't have to face a life where their privilege is stripped off.

But it is his younger son, Lochlan, whom he doesn't make a drink for. Timothy reasons his age as an excuse to not serve him the beverage, but it is because Lochlan is the one who can survive a life without their privilege, per Indy100.

Advertisement

But as the Ratcliff family patriarch gives his family the drink, he is quick to knock the glasses out of their hands. But in a major twist of events, Lochlan accidentally makes a protein shake in the same blender and ends up consuming it, which results in him vomiting by the pool and surviving.

This twist truly kept the fans on the edge of their seats. The show contains many such intricate things in its episodes. In case you missed those small details, you can catch The White Lotus seasons 1,2, and 3 on Max.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: Who Dies in Finale Episode? Find Out