EXCLUSIVE: Will Sunny Deol reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr? Jaat actor says ‘It would be…’

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen in the 1993 movie Darr. The psychological thriller has even recently been re-released in cinemas. Amid this and the promotions of his upcoming movie Jaat, Sunny exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that he wished to work with SRK again. He thought that their onscreen reunion would be ‘nice.’

Advertisement

During Pinkvilla's Masterclass, Sunny Deol was asked with whom he would like to do a two-hero movie. In response, he expressed his hope to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan. Sunny said, “Aise decide karna kiske saath karunga nahi (To decide like this with whom I’d do it or not)… I mean, I would love to do it. I think anyone who is… Shah Rukh ke saath ek hi film ki thi. Toh ek aur kar sakte hain (I did only one film with Shah Rukh. So we can do another).”

The actor stated, “It would be nice because that was a different period, and now it’s a different period, so definitely.”

However, Sunny added, “Pehle humare directors had control over the whole thing. Aaj kal humare directors ke paas itna control nahi hai aur kahaniyaan waisi ban bhi nahi rahi hain, which will justify the images of the actors. Woh bahut zaruri hai (Earlier our directors had control over the whole thing. Today our directors don't have that much control, and the stories are not being made in a way that would justify the images of the actors. That is very important).”

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here!

Regarding the return of the multi-starrer and two-hero film era, Sunny Deol said, “Itne saare stars lelo ek picture mein lekin kahaani hi nahi hogi toh kya karoge (What will you do if you have so many stars in a movie but there is no story)? (laughs).”

The Jaat actor added, “Definitely it’s interesting aur har cheez ka ek period aata hai (and there is a period for everything). Pehle bhi single heroes hote the fir woh logon ko nahi accha lag raha tha (Earlier there used to be single heroes, then people were not liking them); suddenly then multi-starrers started coming. That became a fashion.”

Sunny concluded by saying that the trend kept changing. He believed that the producers mold themselves according to the demands of the audience.

ALSO READ: War 2: Hrithik Roshan is ‘proud’ of spy film, promises it will be ‘bigger and better’ than first part; calls Jr NTR his ‘favorite co-star’