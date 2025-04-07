Vedang Raina looks dashing in sweater jacket look at Mumbai airport; serves true Gen-z style
Recently spotted at the airport, Vedang Raina embraced true Gen-Z style, sporting a sleeveless sweater over a T-shirt paired with denim.
Vedang Raina loves embracing new styles and always adds a Gen-Z touch to his attire. He managed to woo fans with his impeccable fashion sense, serving one dashing look after another. Recently papped at the airport, he brought back old-school charm in a sleeveless sweater layered over a plain shirt and jeans. Let’s take a closer look at how he styled it.
The fashion-forward actor curated his outfit in a mix of light and dark tones. Starting with a crisp, summer-ready white, he wore a fitted T-shirt featuring a round neck and half sleeves. The snug fit of the tee subtly highlighted his well-maintained physique, showcasing just how much the actor prioritizes self-care.
Raina paired the tee with relaxed-fit denim in a light blue shade, going for a slightly washed and faded look. The straight yet loose fit added to the laid-back vibe of his outfit. With classic sunglasses and effortless charm; he looked ready to jet off in style. Channeling major Hrithik Roshan-from-K3G energy, the Jigra star brought a nostalgic twist to his ensemble.
To elevate the look, he layered on a dark-colored sleeveless sweater. The Gen-Z twist? It featured a double-sided zipper that ran all the way to the collar, adding a modern edge to the retro piece. Staying consistent with the theme, Vedang completed the outfit with chunky white-and-grey sports shoes—perfectly rounding off the old-school-meets-new-school aesthetic.
Carrying a compact backpack, Vedang Raina kept things effortlessly cool by holding his passport in hand—proof that he embraces a minimal, no-fuss lifestyle. He skipped heavy accessories and instead flaunted a sleek silver-toned watch with a square dial, adding just the right amount of polish. Shielding himself from the sun in true star fashion, he rocked black-tinted sunglasses, locking in that vintage vibe.
His signature curly locks were styled to perfection, and his skin looked fresh and hydrated—clearly prepped with moisturizer and a touch of lip balm. Vedang’s airport look is a solid nod to timeless fashion with a Gen-Z spin, proving that you don’t need loud outfits to make a bold statement.
On the work front, buzz suggests Vedang might be leading Imtiaz Ali’s next project opposite Ananya Panday.
So, what’s your take on his effortlessly dashing airport style?
