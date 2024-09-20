On a balmy day, in mid-September, when the rains were taking a rest after days of relentless pouring and the Mumbai sun was starkly present as ever, Koo Jaemo walked into a noisy coffee shop after his second set for the EMOS Dance Camp.

At 27 years old, the dancer has had over 5 years of professional experience after starting his dream at a very young age – his kindergarten festival, and wished to become a street dancer. His thoughts underwent a change when an acquaintance recommended he would be more fit to become a choreographer and thus began his arduous journey. Koo Jaemo, however, denies dreaming of something “big” in his career; instead saying, he lives for today.

The 1 Million Dance studio member's ideology is very evident in his dance, which centres around core strength and a belief in his own skills which he has honed over time, leading to his participation in multiple successful projects and the dance class that he had just been a part of. His K-pop proclivity brought in participation in music videos of MAMAMOO, NCT U, Chung Ha, and Sunye where he can be seen as a dancer. Meanwhile, his choreography prowess saw him work on FIFTY FIFTY’s Login, H1KEY’s Seoul, and Billlie’s B'rave moves.

On his first-ever visit to India for the EMOS Dance Camp, by Tani Entertainment, Koo Jaemo prepared fan-favored music styles, including BLACKPINK’s LISA’s New Woman, taking on a relatable approach with the attendees which included seasoned dancers to newbies who liked learning dance challenges.

However, his other teachings included styles that would focus on attendees’ basic dance knowledge which he emphasized throughout his 3-day lesson.

Furthermore, during our chat, Koo Jaemo revealed how he had been working with the K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY which has returned with a reformed lineup comprising original member Keena, and the newly added teens Chanelle, Yewon, Hana, and Athena. The dancer himself had been working on the team’s much-awaited comeback, which happens today with the album Love Tune. Acting as the performance director alongside KINKY, known for his inclusion in the team EO-DDAE of Street Man Fighter, he revealed the two have worked on 3 out of 4 songs on the record.

Koo Jaemo praised the members’ hard work and their dedication to learning from him, wishing them well for their comeback with SOS, which he also choreographed. Check out his artwork below.

Expressing his gratitude to the many artists he has worked with, including Chung Ha, Solar, and more, we parted ways with him talking about the warm people of India, the peaceful atmosphere at the Juhu beach, and Koo Jaemo expressing jealousy over how we could enjoy authentic Indian food every day!

