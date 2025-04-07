EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol on Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor & Yash: ‘We are aiming for perfection’

In 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sunny Deol is joining Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. We also informed our readers that the actor will be playing the part of Lord Hanuman in this epic saga produced by Namit Malhotra. As Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of Jaat on April 10, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with us at Pinkvilla Masterclass. When asked to comment on the challenges of shooting for a technically advanced film like Ramayana, the actor responded that it’s always a challenge to bring forth the vision of director to the audience.

“An actor’s job is to perform and be excited with the character. As an actor, you have to believe the director. The technology has come up so well now, that it makes you believe. I remember being taken aback by Superman. Now, the technology in India is getting better. The ‘Chal Jayega’ matter has reduced and we are all aiming for perfection,” Sunny explained, adding further that he is enjoying the process of Ramayana.

“I am very excited about Ramayana, because Namit (Malhotra, DNEG) is doing it and he is at the moment holding special effect companies all over the world. He is doing a great job and is the right person to make Ramayana. He wants to make it (the film) believable, because he believes in the story. I know him for years, and I think he got the right film to do so,” Sunny added.

Sunny also opened up about the challenges of playing lord Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which hits the big screen during the Diwali 2026 weekend. He said, “We are actors and doing our best. To play Hanuman ji is going to be difficult in a way, because one doesn’t want to do anything wrong.” And when does he start shooting for his part in Ramayana? “I can’t talk all that,” he concluded.

