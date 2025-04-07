Campus Beats Season 5 OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha starrer romantic drama

The countdown is finally over! If you’ve been following Campus Beats, we have exciting news for you. Season 5 of the much-loved romantic drama featuring Tanvi Gadkari, Shruti Sinha, and Shantanu Maheshwari is on its way to your screens. Curious to know the release date and platform? Just scroll down!

Advertisement

When and Where to Watch Campus Beats Season 5

Campus Beats Season 5 is gearing up for its big premiere on MX Player, continuing its journey on the same OTT platform as previous seasons. The streaming giant recently dropped the trailer on Instagram, creating quite the buzz among fans. Along with the trailer, they also confirmed the release date as the new season is set to premiere on April 10 on MX Player!

Trailer and Plot of Campus Beats Season 5

Set in a high-stakes dance academy, Campus Beats Season 5 dives deeper into ambition, rivalry, and personal growth. With fierce competition and shifting alliances, this season promises drama both on the dance floor and off it. It is aimed at Gen Z and shows the emotional highs and lows of youth culture. As Netra gears up for the national stage, her old rival Ri returns, sparking a showdown that’s bound to shake things up.

Advertisement

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans couldn't contain excitement. A user wrote, “Can’t wait!!!” while another cheered, “Finally it’s here.” Someone wrote, “Yayy!!! S5 is finally on its way, and I can’t wait! The excitement is real, and the countdown has officially begun!” Another added, “Omgggg can’t wait… Finally.” The enthusiasm kept pouring in with comments like “Superrr dupperrrr excited,” “Lesssgo,” “Finally the wait is over,” and even playful ones like, “I also wanted to see jealous Ishaan.”

Cast and Crew of Campus Beats Season 5

Campus Beats Season 5 brings back its dynamic lead pair Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha. It is joined by Tanvi Gadkari, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Manish Poonam, Manasvi Vashist, Dipankana Das, Harsh Dingwani, Tanya Bhushan, Rohan Pal, Dhanshree Yadav, Adnan Ahmed Khan and Teriya Magar.

The web series is directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar and produced by Palki Malhotra under Banijay Asia. The series continues to dazzle with its signature mix of powerful choreography and layered storytelling.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: OPINION: Bollywood is paying the price as managers take control of the show; here’s how