K-dramas on OTT this week, April 7-13: BTS' Jin for Kian's Bizarre B&B to Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook

The fourth month of 2025 had as many as 12 new South Korean content slated for release on several OTT platforms. This week, from April 7 to 13, several shows with gripping narratives are scheduled to drop. The lineup will kick off with BTS' Jin's Netflix debut with Kian’s Bizarre B&B and will also include K-dramas like Lee Chae Min-Roh Jeong Eui's Crushology 101 and Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook.

Read to know about all the exciting series premiering this week.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B

BTS' Jin will be seen in a chaotic variety show taking place on an island, along with host Kian88 and Ji Ye Eun. They will have to complete various missions to be able to leave the island. It will drop on Netflix on April 8.

Crushology 101

This romance drama, featuring Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min and Jo Joon Young, follows the journey of a girl who, after a bad first love, finds herself entangled with four handsome and well-mannered men. Its first episode will air on Viki and TVING on April 11.

Resident Playbook

It will depict the hospital life and turbulent friendship of obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. This Hospital Playlist spin-off is set to premiere on Netflix on April 12.

Ongoing Dramas

The Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin grow closer while working together on an insurance company's innovative policy formation— divorce insurance. Its episodes 3 and 4 will air on Prime Video on April 7 and 8.

Heo's Restaurant

Joseon-era food connoisseur, EXO's Xiumin, will have a hard time trying to get accustomed to working at Chu So Jung's Seoul restaurant in this drama. Its episodes 5 and 6 will drop on Netflix on April 7 and 8.

Hyper Knife

In the medical thriller, starring Park Eun Bin and Sul Kyung Gu, the latter will continue his attempt of getting the former to agree on operating him by saving her from the police. Its episode 6 will drop on April 9 on Hulu and Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) at 9:00 a.m. IST.

Villains Everywhere

On-screen sisters Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin will continue their hilarious quest to survive a world filled with "villains," including their husbands and children. Its episodes 7 and 8 will air on April 9 and 10 on Viki.

Way Back Love

Starring Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha, this fantasy romance drama will continue with the hilarious high school life of the leads. Its episodes 3 and 4 will be released on April 10 and 11 on Viki and TVING.

Heesu in Class 2

This Ahn Ji Ho, Cho Jun Young, and Lee Sang Jun starrer BL drama will show the advancement in a high school student's relationship with his best friend and secret crush. Episodes 5 and 6 of the drama will drop on April 11 and 12 on Viki.

Buried Hearts

Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho and Lee Hae Young will play their ruthless next moves in episodes 13 and 14. The episodes are set to air on April 11 and 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST (6:20 p.m. IST) on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India).

The Art of Negotiation

This drama will air its final episodes (ep 11-12) on April 12 and 13 on Viki, Kocowa and TVING. Tune in to know if M&A expert Lee Je Hoon will be able to save the chairman from going down with his company.

