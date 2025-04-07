What did Elizabeth Moss 'Loot' From The Handmaid's Tale Season 6? Find Out

It seems that it's a tradition among actors to take souvenirs from iconic projects they’ve been part of, and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elizabeth Moss has done the same. She revealed this during the red carpet premiere of the sixth and final season of the aforementioned series at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Moss shared that before bidding adieu to the show, she took a few things from the set. She told the outlet, “I looted the place.”

The performer also revealed that she took an entire set of the handmaid costume, adding that she didn’t know what she was going to do with it—and it’s not like she would be wearing it.

Moss also said, “I have a Scrabble board; I’ve got a lot. I took as much as I could—don’t tell anyone.”

Other cast members also made sure to keep souvenirs for themselves. Actress Madeline Brewer revealed that she took the iconic eyepatch her character, Janine, wore on the show. She reportedly said, “I walked right off set, put all my stuff in my bag, and got the hell out of there.”

Meanwhile, Yvonne Strahovski , who plays the role of Serena Joy, confessed to taking her character’s leather finger, labeling it a “winner,” per the report.

Showrunner Eric Tuchman also admitted to the outlet that he took an entire “bonnet-to-boots” handmaid costume, which he plans to keep in his closet.

As for the Hulu series, anticipation for its final season is high, as it has consistently entertained audiences. Many fans have been patiently waiting for the latest season to drop.

It seems the wait is finally over—Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale will start streaming on April 8, 2025, on Hulu.

