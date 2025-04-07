Box Office: A Minecraft Movie scores biggest domestic opening weekend for a video game adaptation, grossing USD 157 million

A Minecraft Movie has officially mined box office gold. The live-action adaptation of the popular video game by Mojang Studios has registered a standout USD 157 million three-day opening weekend in North America, setting multiple new records for game-based and PG-rated films.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie dethroned The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s opening weekend number (USD 146.4 million) to log the biggest launch weekend ever for a video game-inspired movie. The film also claims the biggest three-day weekend since July 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine and stands as the third-biggest April opening of all time, trailing only behind Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War.

Advertisement

The breakdown of the domestic number is as follows:

USD 58 million on Friday, including USD 10.6 million from Thursday previews; USD 60 million on Saturday, up 3.4 percent from Friday; and USD 39 million on Sunday.

These numbers position the film just above Inside Out 2’s USD 154.1 million launch, making it the fifth-biggest PG-rated opening in box office history.

Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and more, the fantasy adventure follows four misfits who get transported into an alternate cubic universe where their survival depends upon their craft skills. Collaborating with an expert crafter named Steve, the group embarks on perilous missions with the aim of finding their way back home. A Minecraft Movie blends heart and humor and appeals to both nostalgic and new fans.

Development on A Minecraft Movie began in 2014, with multiple directors and scriptwriters attached. Filming took place between early and mid-2024 in New Zealand. The visual effects were handled by top-tier studios including Weta FX, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and more, while Mark Mothersbaugh composed the film’s score.

Advertisement

Besides performances from the ensemble, these two aspects of the film are being widely praised by audiences.

A Minecraft Movie has grossed USD 301 million globally so far—already more than double its USD 150 million production budget. It currently ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025.

As the film dominates worldwide theaters without major competition anywhere, all eyes are on how far it can go. But one thing is clear even now: it has built itself a blockbuster foundation.

ALSO READ: Will Jason Momoa Reprise Role in Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet's Dune 3? Film Gets an Update: 'Like Game of Thrones...'