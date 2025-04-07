Priyanka Chopra styles plunging halter and body-hugging look in 2 ways at red carpet event with Nick Jonas

When Priyanka Chopra is in the frame, fashion naturally takes the spotlight—while other style icons are left taking notes. Attending The Last 5 Years Broadway opening night alongside husband Nick Jonas, the actress graced the red carpet in an all-black ensemble, looking absolutely bewitching and HOT—blazer on or off. Curious about the details of her look? Let’s dive in!

We’ve always admired Priyanka Chopra’s desi glam, but her boss-lady style carries an entirely different kind of allure. At the opening night, she made a bold statement on the red carpet, exuding confidence in her striking all-black outfit.

For the top, Priyanka wore a black waistcoat featuring a plunging halter and deep V-neckline, accentuating her décolletage and adding a daring edge to her look. The tailored fit flattered her figure perfectly, radiating boss-babe energy. She layered it with an oversized black blazer, which had loose sleeves and an open front—ideal for letting the waistcoat shine. The actress effortlessly served two looks: with and without the blazer. You can style it based on your vibe.

As for the bottom, she skipped the usual trousers and opted for a sleek black skirt, making a sharp monochrome statement. With a high-waist fit and structured silhouette, the skirt enhanced her frame and brought a commanding presence to the ensemble. This look is definitely wish-list worthy for anyone aiming to exude boardroom confidence.

What made her look even more enchanting were the diamond accessories. She opted for round diamond earrings and a statement layered bracelet that elevated her ensemble to perfection—a flawless example of minimal yet striking accessorizing.

For makeup, she kept it soft and glowy. A touch of blush gave her cheeks a naturally flushed look, while a subtle shimmer on her eyes added radiance, enhanced by long, thick lashes. Her lips were painted in a glossy nude shade, tying the whole look together. Paired with black strappy heels and her hair left open, Priyanka truly looked like a mesmerizing beauty, effortlessly stealing the spotlight.

Nick Jonas perfectly complemented his wife’s look with a monochrome black-and-white outfit. He paired a crisp white T-shirt with a sharp striped blazer, adding a refined edge to his ensemble. Matching pants completed the look, enhancing his effortlessly dashing vibe. His well-groomed hairstyle and neatly trimmed beard had us falling head over heels.

With this power couple appearance, Priyanka Chopra proved that blazers and waistcoats aren’t just for the boardroom—they can absolutely slay on the red carpet too.

