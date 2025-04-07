Wind Breaker Chapter 176 Delayed: Manga To Return After A Week; Recap, Release Date And More

The last Wind Breaker chapter , titled ‘Pursuit,’ saw Sakura and Kiryu follow the boy who previously harassed Akari. He met with a group resembling a gang at an abandoned facility and claimed he was close to cornering Akari. Sakura wanted to intervene, but Kiryu stopped him, citing lack of evidence.

Later, Kiryu canceled plans with Sakura and confronted Akari, urging her to quit her job. Akari refused, explaining her intent to fund a new career. Kiryu only then realized she had matured beyond the burdens he still carried.

Wind Breaker Chapter 176 may further reveal the nature of the group the boy is associated with – whether they are truly dangerous or simply delinquents. The story could continue the discussion between Kiryu and Akari as well.

Kiryu may be seen trying once again to persuade her to quit her part-time job due to the potential danger that could arise. As the situation continues to escalate, their family dynamics and Akari’s decisions may become increasingly significant.

Wind Breaker Chapter 176 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform, where the official English version is available.

Wind Breaker Chapter 176 can be accessed through both the mobile app and website, although the service is currently limited to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. While earlier chapters are free, recent ones require purchase, with new free chapters added every Monday.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

