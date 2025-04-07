IU and Park Bo Gum hope When Life Gives You Tangerines lingers like a ‘warm cup of tea’; share heartfelt letters

When Life Gives You Tangerines has deeply etched itself in the hearts of its audience. From Oh Ae Sun to Ywen Gwan Sik—portrayed by IU and Park Bo Gum, respectively—the characters have set a new standard in Korean dramas. The 16-episode series has now surpassed Squid Game in IMDb ratings, a remarkable achievement that reflects its emotional resonance and storytelling power. Now, new messages have arrived from Oh Ae Sun and Gwan Sik’s side, who shared it with their beloved audience through a special post by Netflix Korea X on April 7, 2025. The post reads: “I hope that their story will be a warm moment like a cup of tangerine tea, and I hope all of you who are curious will be fooled.”

IU's letter (Oh Ae Sun) reads, "Thank you so much for being with 'When Life Gives You Tangerines.' I hope it will be remembered as a piece of work like warm tangerine tea that you can sip for a long time. Let's live well!" (Google Translation from adenews) IU’s message radiates the very heart of the series—gentle, nostalgic, and quietly comforting.

Park Bo Gum's post (Ywen Gwan Sik): "I would like to thank everyone who was with 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' throughout the four seasons. I hope that this work will become a source of warmth like croaker, meat, flowers, the Do Hee Jung scholarship, rice that never decreases, barley beans, and warm nights in the seasons of life that come without order — spring, summer, fall, and winter." (as per Google Translation) Park Bo Gum’s poetic expression highlights the little joys and comforts that the drama so delicately celebrates.

Moon So Ri's post (Middle-aged Oh Ae Sun) shares, "I am so grateful that so many people cried and laughed with 'When Life Gives You Tangerines.' I hope that this work will stay with you for a long time.." (Google Translation) Her message echoes the essence of timeless storytelling. The audience returns not just for entertainment but for healing, solace, and to take life as it comes.

Park Hae Joon's letter shares (Middle-aged Ywen Gwan Sik), "I hope that this piece will become a fence in life that people can watch one episode at a time when they are having a hard time and getting tired. I hope that we can give each other a little space instead of being alone. If you mess up, get out of here!!!" (Google Translation) Referencing one of Gwan Sik’s most iconic lines, Park Hae Joon ties it all together with emotional weight—reminding us that even in our lowest moments, we are not alone.

