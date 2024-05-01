‘The Queen Is Coming’: Sandra Oh Recreates Iconic Princess Diaries Phone Scene During The Kelly Clarkson Show

Actress Sandra Oh is stepping back into her role as Vice Principal in The Princess Diaries for a special reunion. On Tuesday, the actress, who portrayed Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta in The Princess Diaries, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to introduce guests and welcome her co-star, Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway starred as Princess Mia Thermopolis in the original 2001 film and its 2004 sequel, alongside Julie Andrews, who portrayed her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, in both movies. Interestingly, Hathaway was only 17 years old when she played the role.

How did Sandra Oh introduce Ann Hathaway on the show?

For the introduction, Oh recreated her famous scene from the film, She picked up the phone and said into the receiver, "Gupta. Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm," before hanging up and telling everyone, "The queen is coming."

What is the plot of The Princess Diaries and is there a possibility of another installment?

The story revolves around Mia Thermopolis, who has just found out that she is the apparent heir to the throne of Genovia. With her friends Lilly and Michael Moscovitz in tow, she tries to navigate through the rest of her sixteenth year.

Based on Meg Cabot’s novel, the first installment earned $165.3 million globally. For the sequel, Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, the film brought in $134.7 million globally. Both of these films remain cult Hollywood classics and continue to entertain fans forever.

