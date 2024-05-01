Taylor Swift Embarrassed Of Travis Kelce’s ‘Viva Las Vegas’ At Patrick Mahomes Gala

We have seen a lot of cute moments between Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce ever since they came together in September last year. The power couple is often captured supporting each other in public however, this time, not so instant has gone viral on the internet.

A lip reader has revealed the singer's annoying response towards her NFL boyfriend. Here is what happened according to the viral video.

Taylor Swift seemingly got annoyed of Travis Kelce shouting ‘Viva Las Vegas’ again

As per Jackie Gonzalez, a Tik Tok star who is famous for sharing lip reading conversations of the celebrities, it was too much for Taylor Swift to handle Travis Kelce's act while they attended Patrick Mahomes’ Charity Gala event. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end could be seen singing ‘Viva Las Vegas’ At teammate and close friends’ event on April 27.

Meanwhile, as per what the lip reader could reveal following her lip reading ability, the Anti Hero singer was possibly embarrassed and cringed over the behaviour of her boyfriend who attempted to sing Elvis Presley's 1964 record. Jackie disclosed that the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker said, “that again.” She continued, “I can’t do it.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This was not the first time the highest paid tight end tried to show off his singing skills in front of the singer. He also did it during the Super Bowl celebration which he celebrated with Swift in January where the two were captured sharing sweet kisses surrounded by the cameras. The lip reader has gone viral several times for her interpretation of the conversations of the celebrities and this one was one of them.

Advertisement

The lip reader adds disclaimer for her interpretation for Taylor Swift's response

Following her interpretation, Jackie also put a disclaimer for her claims that “Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication” and that all the claims of hers were “alleged.” This is the same event where Kelce also called his pop star girlfriend his “significant other.”

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Head to Miami GP On Double Date With Patrick Mahomes-Brittany Mahomes