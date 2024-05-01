'Absolutely Furious': Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry Is Unhappy About Mike Tindall's 'High Position' At Invictus Games

Prince Harry is reportedly “furious” over Mike Tindall being “given a high position” at the Invictus Games. Fashioned after the Warrior Games in the US, the Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014 to provide wounded army veterans with a competition similar to the Paralympics.

According to royal expert Richard Flizwilliams’s statement to GB News, the Games have become “too royal” because of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. He claimed: “Mike Tindall, who is the husband of Zara, the King’s niece, has been given a high position to do something about the Invictus Games.”

“I think Harry is absolutely furious about this. It has been announced, but very quietly,” Flizwilliams added.

In his statement to GB News, per the Daily Express, Fitzwilliams claimed, “Some people say they want Harry because he's the beginning of the whole Invictus Games, and other people say that it would be delightful that they don't do all this nonsense and they don't want Meghan making speeches.”

Per the royal commentator, a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his family is unlikely to happen during the event, as the Duke of Sussex will be “rushing off” to be with his wife and kids as soon as the ceremony concludes on May 8 in London.

“He won't be going to see his father or brother. It's said that he won't be here for very long.”

Know more about Mike Tindall HERE. He once made a one-word snide remark about the estranged royal

Mike Tindall, the husband of the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara, is an ex-England rugby player.

Tindall, per Mirror, once made no effort to hide his true feelings about Prince Harry. The husband of Zara is believed to have made a frank one-word remark at the platinum jubilee party of the late Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022, when Harry had returned home to celebrate his grandmother’s landmark milestone.

Following the concert in honor of the queen (Harry and Meghan did not attend the extended parties), Tindall, per the Daily Express, spoke to another guest and allegedly described Harry’s behavior as that of a “b******.”

While his wife Zara did speak to Meghan, Mike did not engage in a conversation with the Prince, opting to instead speak to the Earl of Snowdon.