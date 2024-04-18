Kim Sae Ron will NOT make comeback in Dongchimi; exits theater play after negative reactions due to DUI incident

Kim Sae Ron, once an emerging actress in the Korean film and TV industry, has been under fire for a drunk driving incident, that happened in 2022. Following netizens’ outrage on the matter, she took a brief hiatus. On March 17, it was announced that she would finally return to acting with a role in the famous theatre play titled Dongchimi. Her fans were eagerly looking forward to her comeback.

Kim Sae Ron pulls out from play Dongchimi citing health issues and negative public responses

On April 18, according to Korean media coverage, the actress reportedly pulled herself out from the play, canceling her acting comeback. Though the exact reasons are yet to be revealed, the report suggested that a representative from the theatre play cited negative responses as the reason for her exit.

“Kim Sae Ron rigorously prepared to return to the stage including visiting music theatres with her co-stars. However, when her comeback was announced, it was met with some negative public opinions, leading her to be conscious of it. In the end, she decided to exit the play.”

Some other media coverage reported that, according to the production organizers, she pulled out from the play due to health-related reasons.

Notably, this would have been her major comeback in 3 years since the KBS special drama Them. In the 2023 series Bloodhounds, her role was minimized due to the drunk driving incident in 2022, which led to the actress facing backlash.

On April 17, it was announced that she would take on the role of Jungyeon in Donchimi, which explores the power dynamic and interpersonal relations of five family members. With a pragmatic but overprotective father, an exhausted mother, and boundless bickering between three siblings, Dongchimi portrays the reality of families. This famous play has been taking over the stages since its premiere in 2009, winning many accolades like Korea Creative Culter and Arts Awards, National Assembly Awards of the Year, and more.

Since Kim Sae Ron has exited the play, she will continue to self-reflect while pursuing part-time acting lessons, until further announcement about her return.

More about controversies surrounding Kim Sae Ron; drunk driving incident, dating rumors with Kim Soo Hyun

For the unversed, Kim Sae Ron got caught in a drunk driving incident on May 18, 2022, when she caused major damages to public property, colliding with multiple constructions.

The incident happened in the Gangnam district of Seoul and she was quickly apprehended by the police, leading to a revelation of a high alcohol level in her blood. She faced major backlash and went on an indefinite hiatus following a handwritten apology post on Instgram.

Most recently, she was again in the headlines for sharing an up-and-close picture with Quen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun, which she deleted shortly after facing controversy. While it was disclosed later that the two were once affiliated with the same agency and don’t share a close bond at all, many kept pondering her reasons.

