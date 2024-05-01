'I Was Excited For Him': Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Hemsworth Was Also Considered For Thor Role

Recently, in a video interview, Chris Hemsworth, who is popularly known for portraying Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed that he and his younger brother, actor Liam Hemsworth, both auditioned for the role of this superhero!

During the course of his 2011-2022 tenure as Thor, 40-year-old Chris told Vanity Fair that his now-34-year-old brother also tried out for the part. However, although they were competing for it at the same time, there wasn't any competition between them because their involvements took turns.

Chris Hemsworth gets candid about Thor in a lie detector test ahead of Mad Max release

In a lie detector test administered by the aforementioned portal, Chris Hemsworth explained this casting dynamic further expressing excitement about potentially watching his sibling be picked first and then regaining an opportunity for himself later.

“I was told I didn't have the part at that point. So I was excited for him, a little jealous maybe but I was excited for him,” Chris retorted. He said their auditions didn't overlap, so there was no straight-up rivalry.

"I was told I didn't have the part at that point. So I was excited for him, a little jealous maybe but I was excited for him," Chris retorted. He said their auditions didn't overlap, so there was no straight-up rivalry.

When asked if he ever wished to take on any of Liam's past roles, such as those in 2010 romantic drama The Last Song, Chris replied with a swift "no." But regarding that particular film - which infamously starred Liam opposite Miley Cyrus -- he gave a chuckle and suggested how much it would not have messed up his brother's life if he'd gotten cast instead.

Chris Hemsworth never wanted to be cast as any of his brother's roles

The Last Song follows Will (played by Liam), who falls in love with Ronnie (Miley) during one transformative summer; it notably marked the beginning of their real-life relationship off-screen as well. The couple later tied the knot in December 2018 but broke up less than eight months after marrying before finalizing their divorce by early 2020.

The Extraction actor maintained during the polygraph examination that none of these previous parts played by Liam Hemsworth had ever tempted him to play them.

Chris Hemsworth embodied the role of the God of Thunder in the Avenger series as well in the titular stand-alone franchise from 2011 through 2022. He completes the OG Avengers alongside Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark and Jeremey Renner as Clint Barton. His new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is coming to theaters on May 24, 2024.

