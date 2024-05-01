Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, has been creating buzz ever since the first release of the first episode. With the finale of the show premiered on April 28, 2024, and it went on to become one of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time in South Korea. Moreover, it also garnered exceptional ratings internationally.

Queen of Tears grabs second spot in global rankings

On May 1, 2024, Netflix released the TOP 10 list of most-watched shows from April 22, 2024, to April 28, 2024. Queen of Tears managed to secure the second spot on the list with a total of 85,600,000 hours viewed. Furthermore, it garnered over 4.1 million views with the release of the two final episodes. The K-drama has indeed proved to be one of the most popular ones to be released on the platform in 2024.

Furthermore, according to the data revealed by Nielsen Korea, the show received an average nationwide rating of 24.9 percent. It became the highest-rated show in the history of tvN, surpassing iconic K-dramas such as Crash Landing on You which recorded 21.683 percent for its series finale. Previously, they have surpassed several iconic K-dramas in terms of ratings, such as Reply 1988 and Goblin.

More about Queen of Tears

Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead roles, Queen of Tears is a South Korean romantic-comedy series that follows the plot of two individuals with completely different perspectives on life falling in love. However, after Hae In is diagnosed with a chronic disease, their relationship starts to change drastically, rekindling their love for each other. The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more.

Park Ji Eun is the writer of the series, renowned for her previous exceptional work in K-dramas like The Producers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on YouDirected by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Every episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST. The final episodes will be released on April 27, 2024, and April 28, 2024.