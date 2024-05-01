Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner maintains top spot in viewership ratings race; Nothing Uncovered, The Midnight Studio follow close behind

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner has been creating overwhelming buzz among K-dramas fans and has them on their toes waiting for the next episodes. As the story unfolds, the romantic comedy has successfully maintained the top spot in viewership ratings.

Lovely Runner stays at No. 1 in viewership ratings for Monday-Tuesday dramas while others follow

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon has won the hearts of viewers with their interesting storyline and spellbinding acting performances. The K-drama airs every Monday and Tuesday.

Yesterday on April 30, 2024, Lovely Runner aired its 8th episode while completing half of its 16-episode run. With this, Lovely Runner has successfully managed to remain at the top among Monday-Tuesday dramas.

Lovely Runner recorded a nationwide rating of 4.1 percent on Tuesday according to Nielsen Korea. However, the ratings saw a small dip from Monday's (April 29) episode which achieved the highest rating of the drama yet, 4.5 percent. Nonetheless, Lovely Runner managed to win in ratings and fans' hearts.

While KBS’ Nothing Uncovered starring Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin, and Jang Seung Jo saw a small rise in its nationwide ratings with its 14th episode and recorded 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, Kwon Nara and Joo Won’s fantasy romance The Midnight Studio also recorded a slight increase in its viewership ratings. The Midnight Studio’s 15th episode recorded 2 percent ratings and saw an increase from 1.6 % of the last episode.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok, star of the currently ongoing Lovely Runner has been wowing audiences with his performances across K-dramas and movies for some time.

He garnered immense popularity for his role as the main antagonist in Strong Girl Nam Soon. The fans were enamored by Byeon Woo Seok’s acting and striking looks so much that they wanted the female lead to end up with him instead. He was also commended for his palpable chemistry with the lead in the drama.

Byeon Woo Seok has proven his acting prowess further in K-dramas Record of Youth, Moonshine, and movies 20th Century Girl and Soulmate.

