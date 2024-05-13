Isha Malviya is widely known for her stint in Bigg Boss 17, for which she is still garnering affection from the audience. Her journey inside the Salman Khan-hosted show has been a rollercoaster one, with her personal life grabbing headlines on all occasions. It is no secret that Isha shares a close bond with her mother. As we celebrated Mother’s Day on May 12, the Bigg Boss 17 fame made sure to make her mom feel extra special.

What did Isha Malviya gift her mother on Mother’s Day?

According to a report by Viral Bhayani, Isha Malviya gifted a beautiful solitaire ring to her mother on Mother’s Day. The ring comes with a whopping price tag of reportedly Rs. 2.5 Lakhs. This expensive gift speaks of Malviya’s everlasting bond with her mother.

The Udaariyaan actress’ mother played a significant role in shaping her career. In one of her vlogs and several spotted videos, Isha is often clicked with her mother which marks Mrs. Malviya’s utmost support towards her daughter’s career.

Often, the actress is also seen abiding by her mother's advice on her personal life decisions.

Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya entered the Salman Khan-hosted show, where she was under one roof with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. They first met on the sets of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s produced show Udaariyaan and dated for a while.

This encounter of Isha and Abhishek after their relationship ended captivated the fans' attention and sensationalized Bigg Boss 17.

Later, the wildcard entry of Samarth Jurel came as a surprise to Isha as the two of them were dating at that time.

Isha Malviya’s personal life

According to Jurel, he and Isha never talked, after coming out of Bigg Boss 17, until there was an appearance on any big occasion or the media spotting. They unfollowed each other on Instagram which started a rumor of their breakup.

Initially, the duo never accepted it, but later in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Samarth accepted that he had broken up with Isha.

On the professional front, Isha is seen getting appreciation for her latest music video, Jiya Laage Na, starring opposite Parth Samathaan.

