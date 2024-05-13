LEGO Star Wars Rebuild The Galaxy Unveils New Teaser: Expected Plot, Cast Details & More To Know

Lucasfilm and Star Wars have taken their longtime partnership to a new milestone. This week Disney+ confirmed the incoming of a thrilling LEGO x Star Wars movie that will unite fans from both franchises into a whirlwind of LEGO galactic adventures. Disney+ released a teaser trailer for the four-piece animated special, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy that will premiere on the platform in September 2024.

Executive producer James Waugh reminisced about Star Wars and LEGO’s 25-year-old collaboration, crediting the Danish toy company for manufacturing Star War toys that added to the franchise’s sustained success.

All you need to know about the LEGO Star Wars special is below:

Who is attached to the LEGO Star Wars script?

James Waugh, Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm, also serves as the executive producer of Rebuild the Galaxy. He revealed that comedy screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will act as showrunners for the animation special. They are best known for 2019’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu, 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and 2021’s The Addams Family 2.

"It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I've had the fortune of working with, we've mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar," Waugh said.

Earlier, he acknowledged Lucasfilm and LEGO’s “ground-breaking collaboration” which had given Star Wars fans “the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy’s elements in any way they can conceive… and build.”

Hernandez and Samit marked the opportunity to work with the franchises and “rebuild the galaxy” as a dream come true. They claimed they have collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years. “we have approached this project with a fan’s enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick,” the duo shared.

Chris Buckley will direct the special, while Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are the producers. Other executive producers are Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone.

What is the LEGO Star Wars plot?

The showrunners teased that the world of LEGO Star Wars will have elements that no fan might have ever imagined. Rebuild the Galaxy will showcase a storyline where the two franchises get mixed up after an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling discovers a powerful weapon from a remote Jedi temple, per the official description.

The consequence of his discovery blends the two worlds, and there’s more. This altered version of the galaxy presents the good guys as bad and the bad guys as good. Therefore, Sig must embark on a wild adventure to restore the galaxy to normalcy and become the hero of the mission.

The trailer convincingly showcases an evil Sith Lord version of Gungan from 1999’s The Phantom Menace.

Who are the cast?

The voice cast for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy has a diverse list of voice actors. Gaten Matarazzo voices Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori as Dev Greebling, Bobby Moynihan lends his voice to Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack as Servo, Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, and finally, Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

Collaborations with superheroes are not new for the LEGO franchise. In 2017, LEGO joined hands with DC, to release their first animated collab project, The LEGO Batman Movie. However, it is worth noting that LEGO obtained its first license to collaborate with other franchises with Star Wars, per CNBC.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will premiere on September 13.

Star Wars was LEGO's first collaboration

A report by CNBC revealed that the Denmark-based company partnered with Lego at a time when they were drowning in debt. The 2000s brought in tough competition from digital gaming platforms and Lego had to innovate to stay in the game. The report states that the company was on the edge of going bankrupt. Fortunately, Lego was able to transform the crisis into one of its longest partnerships ever.

Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, a design director at Lego was the mastermind behind the wonders of the Star Wars sets. “I went to my boss and said, ‘Hey, you need me on this product line.’ For me, it was just like a dream come true. Star Wars and Lego together, two things I love,” he told the news outlet.

Other franchises Lego has worked with include Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Batman, Pirated of the Caribbean, Lord of the Rings, Marvel, Jurassic World, and Pixar’s The Incredibles.

