South Korean dramas have been gaining immense popularity over the last couple of years along with the actors featured in them. However, the artists are taking the opportunity to connect with their fans through exclusive fan meetings. These events offer a unique chance to see your favorite stars up close and personal, participate in engaging Q&A sessions, and enjoy special performances. One will also get the opportunity to gain insight into their lives and careers.

Whether you're a longtime devotee or a new fan, these fan meetings promise to deliver unforgettable experiences. Here’s a list of six highly anticipated fan meetings featuring some of the biggest names in the industry

7 K-drama actors' upcoming fan meetings

1. Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok has become a sensation both domestically and globally since his role as Ryu Sun Jae in the K-drama Lovely Runner. The actor is also holding his first-ever fan meeting titled Summer Letter across various cities including Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Nearly, 700,000 fans flooded the website for an event that accommodates only 4,507 attendees. Fans can look forward to an evening filled with charming anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from his latest projects.

2. Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun, who has captivated audiences with his performances in Flex X Cop, Itaewon ClassMy Name, See You in My 19th Life has been holding fan meetings across various cities starting with Manila, Philippines on May 25, 2024. Titled Hello, the upcoming meet will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 6, 2024. Expect a night of exciting interactions, games, and perhaps a sneak peek into his upcoming projects.

3. EXO's D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)

EXO's D.O., also known as Doh Kyungsoo, will be going to a fan meeting Asia tour extravaganza titled Bloom from June 8, 2024, in Seoul, Korea. He will be traveling across many other cities such as Jakarta, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok, Manila, and more. Known for his versatile talent in both acting and singing, D.O. is sure to deliver an event full of memorable moments and heartfelt performances.

4. Kim Seon Ho

Beloved for his roles in Start-Up, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, The Childe, and more, Kim Seon Ho's fan meeting on July 27, 2024, in Jakarta, Indonesia is highly anticipated. The event started on May 4, 2024, titled Color+Full and it is expected he will be holding meets across various other cities. Fans can expect a warm and engaging session, with plenty of opportunities to interact with the actor and share their support.

5. Kim Ji Won

Following her success in Queen of Tears, Kim Ji Won will be holding her first fan meetings across various Asian cities to connect with her fans. The event is titled BE MY ONE and the first meet will be happening in Seoul, South Korea on June 22, 2024. This meeting promises to be a delightful mix of personal stories, interactive segments, and exclusive content.

6. Kim Soo Hyun

The immensely popular Kim Soo Hyun, known for his roles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay and My Love from the Star gained international popularity with Queen of Tears. This is the first time in 10 years that the actor will be going on a tour, as the last time he held one was back in 2014. Titled EYES ON YOU, the tour will kick off in Japan on June 22, 2024.

7. Le Je Hoon

Rounding out this list is the incredibly talented Lee Je Hoon, known for his versatile performances in Move to Heaven and Taxi Driver. Lee Je Hoon's fan meeting titled Jehoon’s Favourite started on June 2, 2024, and the next will be held on September 20, 2024, which is eagerly awaited by fans who admire his dynamic acting skills and charismatic presence.

