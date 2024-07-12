Girls’ Generation’s YoonA earns whopping USD 10 million profit on Gangnam building after buying it in 2018

Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, who was last seen leading the romantic comedy King The Land, has been revealed to have earned a great profit from her real estate investments.

In new developments, it has been reported that the building bought by the SNSD member has now increased in value by a whopping 15 billion KRW earning her a great profit.

SNSD’s Yoona makes 15 billion KRW in profit on her building in Gangnam, Seoul

On July 12, 2024, it was reported by South Korean media outlet News1 that the famous actress Yoona had made a substantial profit on her previously bought building in Gangnam, Seoul.

Yoona had purchased a building near Dosan Daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul in October 2018 for approximately 10 billion KRW at the time. The construction of the building was completed four years prior in 2014, with two basements and four floors above the ground. Its location is closer to commute, 770m away from Apgujeong Rodeo Station on Subundang Line.

According to the sources, it has been reported that a building nearby was sold in June 2023 for 24.3 billion KRW. A real estate industry insider noted that according to the trends in the business it can be estimated that Yoona’s building is now priced at 25 billion KRW. The current price has earned the King The Land actress a whopping 15 billion KRW (10 million USD) in profits.

Know more about Yoona

Yoona is a famous South Korean singer and actress. She initially garnered attention as a member of the popular K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation or SNSD. She debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation on August 2, 2007, with their debut EP Into the New World.

As an actress, Yoona has created a massive name for herself in the industry taking upon notable roles in K-dramas King The Land, The K2, Big Mouth, Hush, Love Rain, and The King in Love.

She will be soon seen leading the upcoming romantic movie Pretty Crazy as Jeong Seon Ji alongside Ahn Bo Hyun. The movie is set to release theatrically in South Korea in October 2024.

In other news, Yoona recently attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

