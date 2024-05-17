13 best Ameesha Patel movies that are hard not to re-watch

Back in 2000, Ameesha Patel made her big screen debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and made all heads go gaga for her. In a career spanning over two decades, the 48-year-old starred in some of the most popular movies. From romantic dramas to thrilling mysteries, today we look back at some of the best Ameesha Patel movies which surely deserve to be watched on repeat.

Unveiling the 13 best Ameesha Patel movies packed with non-stop entertainment:-

1. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel

Director: Rakesh Roshan

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Genre: Romance, Thriller

Release Year: 2000

Where to Watch: Zee 5

This one’s a love story about an upright young man who brings cheer and warmth into the life of a sweet-natured girl Sonia Saxena. Fate intervenes further and changes the couple’s paradise-like existence. This is one of the best Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel movies to watch.

2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel

Director: Anil Sharma

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Genre: Historical Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2001

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Set during the partition of India, in this movie Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) falls in love with Sakina (Ameesha Patel), a Muslim woman. Their love story encounters numerous obstacles, making it a truly captivating experience for the viewers.

3. Humraaz

Cast: Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel, Akshaye Khanna

Director: Abbas-Mustan

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 2002

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

This one’s a love triangle that unfolds when a wealthy businessman’s wife (Ameesha) is torn between her husband and her lover. Ameesha plays Priya Malhotra in this one and was praised widely for her performance.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel

Director: Priyadarshan

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Release Year: 2007

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The movie revolves around a psychiatrist who investigates supernatural occurrences in a haunted mansion. Ameesha plays the character of Radha who is a mysterious woman in this movie, and stands out with her performance.

5. Race 2

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ameesha Patel

Director: Abbas-Mustan

IMDb Rating: 5.3

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Netflix

This movie revolves around a high-stakes game of deception, betrayal, and revenge among wealthy individuals. Ameesha plays the character of Cherry in this intriguing narrative and impresses audiences equally as her male co-stars.

6. Kranti

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel

Director: Naresh Malhotra

IMDb Rating: 4

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2002

Where to Watch: YouTube

Kranti revolves around a cop Abhay Pratap Singh (Bobby), who defies conventional methods to nab criminals. When Sanjana (Ameesha), a student researching honest cops, enters Abhay’s life, trouble ensues.

7. Elaan

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Ameesha Patel

Director: Vikram Bhatt

IMDb Rating: 4.6

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2005

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is the story of a group of friends who embark on a mission to expose corrupt politicians with Ameesha playing a journalist Priya in it.

8. Gadar 2

Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel

Director: Anil Sharma

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Genre: Historical Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Zee 5

A sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the saga follows the love story of Tara Singh and Sakina which is extended with a plot of his son. Fun fact, the third part has already been announced.

9. Ankahee (2006)

Cast: Aftab Shivdasani, Ameesha Patel

Director: Vikram Bhatt

IMDb Rating: 4.6

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: PLEX

This film unfolds an intriguing love story with a mysterious twist where Ameesha plays the role of Nandita Saxena, a woman caught in a web of secrets.

10. Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel

Director: Kunal Kohli

IMDb Rating: 5

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A magical nanny (Ameesha) helps four orphaned children find love and happiness. This is indeed one of the best Ameesha Patel movies to watch over the weekend with your friends and family.

11. Shortcut Romeo (2013)

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ameesha Patel

Director: Susi Ganeshan

IMDb Rating: 2.9

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A man becomes obsessed with a married woman (Ameesha) and takes extreme measures to win her love. Is he able to do the same, find out with a great watch.

12. Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai

Cast: Ameesha Patel, Jackie Shroff, Aftab Shivdasani

Director: K. Murali Mohana Rao

IMDb Rating: 4.2

Genre: Musical, Romance

Release Year: 2002

Where to Watch: PLEX

Rahul (Aftab) secretly loves Sandhya (Ameesha), but she is indifferent to his affection. Sandhya’s abusive father, Police Inspector Raj Patil (Ashish Vidyarthi) opposes their relationship. When Rahul persists, Raj arrests him, leading to a tragic turn of events.

13. Vaada

Cast: Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan, Arjun Rampal

Director: Satish Kaushik

IMDb Rating: 6

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 2005

Where to Watch: YouTube

The movie centers on a murder within a complicated love triangle. Rahul (Arjun) and Karan (Zayed) are partners in business. When Rahul's wife, Pooja (Ameesha), is discovered dead, suspicion falls on Karan. As the investigation progresses, hidden secrets come to light revealing the real reason behind Pooja's death.

Even though the actress’ career wasn’t a cakewalk or filled with superhits, she did what best she could with the opportunities in her hand. Which of these Ameesha Patel movies is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

