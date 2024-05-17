EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu opines, 'Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri are the equilibrium to Sholay, Deewar'

Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Khemu, was loved by Indian moviegoers to the extent that it has been playing in theatres for almost 8 weeks now, and has collected around Rs 35 crores India nett. To celebrate the success of his film, Kunal Kemmu graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about how happy he is with the film's response, what the comedy genre means to him and also about why films like Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri are the equilibrium to Sholay and Deewar.

Kunal Kemmu Shares That Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri And Hangover Are His All Time Favourite Films

In the exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Kunal Kemmu was asked about whether he took inspiration from films like Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri and Hangover to make Madgaon Express, he said, "The films that you named are my all time favourite films. Andaz Apna Apna by far. People of my age, generation, decade have Andaaz Apna Apna as their go-to film. Just to be mentioned in the same category of these films is a huge honour. I won't say that I wanted to derive from those films, but those films have been part of my ecosystem,"

Kunal Kemmu Says Why He Wanted To Make A Film Where Audiences Are Prepared To Have A Good Time

He continued, "The dialogues of Andaz Apna Apna are, even today, part of our lingo. Of course, it has been imbibed inside me. Also, Hera Pheri is a trendsetting film. It is of a different style. Even Hangover is very aspirational. I remember one special thing about this movie. When I went to the theatre, I already saw people make up their mind that it is a fun film. From the very start, the laughs began. I always wondered that, 'What is the magic of cinema!'. This happened, even at the time of Dil Chahta Hai. I had gone to watch the film in 'Chandan' (theatre in Mumbai) and it had become a party hall. Everybody was there to have fun. So I always imagined or wished to create a film like this where people know that they are about to have a good time. That's the ambition that you are going towards. If I have managed to come atleast half way there also, I feel it's a great thing. And to do it in my first film, fingers crossed, I am very happy."

Watch Kunal Kemmu's Pinkvilla Interview Following The Success Of Madgaon Express

Kunal Kemmu feels that Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri are the equilibrium to Sholay and Deewar

Talking highly of cult comedies like Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri, Kunal Kemmu said, "Films like Andaz Apna Apna and Hera Pheri are the equalibrium to Sholay and Deewar. I don't think you can ever make a film that you can say that it is better than Hera Pheri. There can be 4-5 more, even with the same actors. Because it is the kind of love that was generated for a film, for the first time. That's like love at first sight. You don't forget your first love. You fall in love many times, but you don't forget your first love. So, it's like the first love of films,"

"I am saying that Andaz Apna Apna has that space. Maybe there is a film that will be very funny. But you will say that Andaz Apna Apna had its own taste, because you created memories with that film", he concluded.

Kunal Kemmu's Upcoming Ventures

Kunal Kemmu also exclusively informed that he is writing some content and has an idea in place for the sequel of Madgaon Express. Wearing the writer's and director's hat won't be stopping him from taking up acting consignments, as he is gearing up for the release of a show, as an actor, on the digital medium, very soon.

You can catch Madgaon Express at select theatres near you. The full interview featuring Kunal Kemmu can now be watched on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

