Ahn Bo Hyun reveals best friend Kim Woo Bin inspired him to pursue acting career

Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin have been friends since their modeling days, and they have been seen having fun together a lot of times.

Recently, Ahn Bo Hyun appeared on Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok’s new show Whenever Possible and talked about how his acting career had begun. He said his friend Kim Woo Bin was his inspiration for pursuing an acting career.

Ahn Bo Hyun recently appeared as a guest on SBS’ new entertainment show hosted by comedy giants Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Yeon Seok called Whenever Possible. The My Name actor talked about how his acting career began.

Ahn Bo Hyun revealed that his best friend Kim Woo Bin became his biggest inspiration for pursuing an acting career. The Itaewon Class actor highlighted his beginnings in the acting profession and said he decided to follow his dream of becoming an actor after Kim Woo Bin went to Seoul to become an actor. Ahn Bo Hyun followed his friend to Seoul.

The actor shared that he had always wanted to be an actor and had worked many part-time jobs in the Mangwon Dong area of Seoul to push him through the struggling times of his career's onset.

It should be noted that Ahn Bo Hyun and Kim Woo Bin both debuted as models before entering the South Korean industry as actors.

Know more about Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun is a South Korean actor who garnered immense recognition for his villain role as Jeon Pil Do in Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi’s Itaewon Class.

Before making his breakthrough in Itaewon Class, the actor appeared in supporting roles in K-dramas like Descendants of The Sun and Her Private Life.

Ahn Bo Hyun went on to take on lead roles in K-dramas My Name, See You In My 19th Life, Yumi’s Cells, and Military Prosecutor Doberman. He was recently seen in the hit action rom-com Flex X Cop in the lead role of Jin Yi Soo, a chaebol who decides to try his hand at solving crimes.

