Go Kyung Pyo, Kang Han Na, Joo Jong Hyuk revel in strength of truth in Frankly Speaking teaser poster; see HERE

Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na have joined forces for their upcoming rom-com drama Frankly Speaking, which is set to hit the screen on May 1. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, the drama already garnered massive attention for a refreshing cast lineup and a distinct storyline.

Frankly Speaking starring Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na unveils new teaser poster

On April 16, the drama’s original broadcasting network JTBC unearthed a new teaser poster featuring the lead characters Go Kyung Pyo, Kang Han Na, and Jo Jong Hyuk. The poster gives an insight into what to expect from this drama’s narrative, that will explore the intricate concept of the truth’s power over lies.

Check out the latest teaser poster for Frankly Speaking:

More about upcoming rom-com drama Frankly Speaking

This upcoming drama piqued the K-drama watchers’ interest since its announcement, thanks to its compelling narrative that would be delivered wrapped in comedy. Moreover, the drama is also expected to marry the romance and comedy genre in the best possible way.

Frankly Speaking (previously known as No Secrets) will revolve around Song Ki Baek, an emerging news anchor who works in a renowned broadcasting sector. He is mostly known as someone with strict principles and a clean image, which is important for media personalities. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

However, his life takes a drastic turn when he faces a sudden accident. After receiving treatments, he develops a mysterious condition of inevitable honesty. Unable to lie and spit out anything without thinking makes him vulnerable as a news anchor.

Advertisement

During this time, he comes across On Woo Ju, a passionate entertainment writer, who wants Song Si Baek for her entertainment show after recognizing his potential. She is drawn towards him after witnessing his unfiltered demeanors. As they get entangled in each other’s lives, changes take place for both of them.

Go Kyung Pyo, who starred in Reply 1988 and Love in Contract will transform into Song Si Baek, while Kang Han Na from Start-Up and My Roommate is a Gumiho takes on the role of On Woo Ju.

Actor Jo Jong Hyuk will portray Kim Jung Heon, an ex-idol, who, after facing failure, has been working in the broadcasting agency for the past 10 years, taking up any jobs he can get.

Fans eagerly await to witness the acting synergy between these stars. Frankly Speaking is slated to premiere on May 1, at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST), through the JTBC network in Korea and Netflix for international viewers.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears overtakes Crash Landing on You as highest-rated Drama in Seoul region