Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears overtakes Crash Landing on You as highest-rated in Seoul region

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has topped the most buzzworthy drama list since its successful premiere on March 9. The heart-fluttering chemistry between the lead pair, meticulous performances by the additional cast, compelling narrative, and really good OSTs have contributed to the drama’s global fame. The latest update brings joy to the viewers, who have been nothing but captivated by this rom-com drama.

Queen of Tears scripts history as highest-rated K-drama on tvN, surpassing Crash Landing on You

On April 15, The drama’s original broadcasting network tvN took to their social media handles and shared a celebratory update. According to them, Queen of Tears became the highest-rated K-drama of all time in the broadcaster’s history, with a whopping 23.072% ratings from the Seoul metropolitan area’s households.

The news comes after the Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won starrer drama was reported to overtake Goblin with its 20.7% ratings. All eyes were on Crash Landing on You, which was also penned by the same screenwriter Park Ji Eun.

However, the latest update suggests that Queen of Tears has now surpassed Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin’s Crash Landing on You, which is in second position with 22.677% viewership ratings. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Go Eun’s Goblin have moved to the third spot with 21.575% ratings.

Advertisement

The news took the internet by storm and fans couldn’t help but celebrate this historical moment for the Queen of Tears’ whole team, who has been nothing short of a speculator in their respective roles.

More about Queen of Tears - plot, cast, next episode's release date

Queen of Tears centers around the turbulent married life of Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress of Queens Group, who is known as the queen of department stores, and Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the large conglomerate.

Kim Soo Hyun stars Baek Hyun Woo, while Kim Ji Won portrays Hong Hae In. The exceptionally talented additional cast features Park Sung Hoon in the antagonist role of Yoo Eun Sung, a mysterious and cunning investor, Kwak Dong Yeon as Hong Hae In’s insecure brother, Hong Soo Cheol, Lee Joo Bin as his wife Cheon Da Hye, Apink’s Yoon Bomi as Hong Hae In’s secretary, and more.

This ongoing drama will also have two special episodes, delivering insights into the making and they will be released following the original run’s conclusion on April 28.

The next episode of tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama Queen of Tears is scheduled to release on April 21, 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST). For international viewers, the drama is available to watch on Netflix and the upcoming episodes can also be streamed on the same platform.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, and others to shoot separately for Queen of Tears’ special episodes; Report