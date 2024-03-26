Love in Contract’s Go Kyung Pyo and Start-Up’s Kang Han Na’s new K-drama No Secret to have May premiere; Report

Go Kyung Pyo, known for dramas like Reply 1988, Love in Contract, and more joined hands with actress Kang Han Na of Start-up and My Roommate is a Gumiho to lead the new comic melodrama titled No Secret.

Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na’s upcoming rom-com drama No Secret reported to air in May

On March 26, a South Korean media outlet reported that the drama is currently in talks to release in upcoming May, through JTBC network as a Wednesday-Thursday drama. No Secret will reportedly take over the slot of the drama Queen of Divorce, which aired its last episode on March 7.

Meanwhile, the rom-com drama centers around the humorous life twists of a 33-year-old single man named Song Ki Baek and entertainment screenwriter On Woo Joo. Song Ki Baek works as an announcer. In his broadcasting station, his colleagues consider him the model announcer for his nonchalant demeanor and polite attitude.

But in a turn of events, he struggles to keep his career afloat as he gets affected by an unknown disease which causes him to speak without thinking first. While suffering the biggest crisis of his life, the announcer meets a zealous entertainment writer named On Woo Joo, who works for variety shows. She takes an interest in Song Ki Baek’s sudden unfiltered language, intending to have him appear on her entertainment show.

Helmed by the director of Nevertheless (2021), Jang Ji Yeonand penned by Choi Kyung, screenwriter of CHIP-IN (2020), No Secret is expected to probe into the entertainment world, where image translates into reputation and opportunities.

Meet the cast of upcoming comic melodrama No Secret

Actor Go Kyung Pyo, who has charmed the audience in dramas like Reply 1988 (2015), Love in Contract (2022), Private Lives (2020), and Connect (2022), will make his much-awaited comeback as Song Ki Baek.

Meanwhile, Kang Han Na who appeared in hit drams like Bloody Heart (2022), My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Start-Up (2020), and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), will transform into On Woo Joo.

No Secret is set to boast its additional cast lineup with a talent influx including stars like Joo Jong Hyuk, Lee Bom So Ri, Lee Ji Myeong, and more.

Though an official release date hasn’t been announced yet, the production has informed that further details will be revealed with time.

