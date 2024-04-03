Go Kyung Pyo's inevitable honesty leads to Kang Han Na's career growth in new rom-com series Frankly Speaking

JTBC has just released the main poster for its upcoming drama Frankly Speaking (formerly titled No Secrets). Frankly Speaking promises to be an engaging romantic comedy featuring Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na.

Poster for Frankly Speaking featuring Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na

In the recently unveiled poster, On Woo Ju (Kang Han Na) beams with happiness as she grips Song Ki Baek (Go Kyung Pyo) with his tie. It appears as though Song Ki Baek is completely under On Woo Ju's control as she pulls him along, teasing the playful dynamic between the two main characters.

At the same time, Song Ki Baek, who was once perfectly dressed and groomed, now appears like a total mess, with rumpled hair that doesn't suit his usual news anchor persona. Struggling with his newfound inability to lie or speak insincerely, he desperately tries to silence himself by placing a post-it note over his mouth.

The Frankly Speaking production team hinted that this fresh main poster image marks the start of Ki Baek and Woo Ju's journey, but it also holds hidden clues about their future together. As the drama unfolds, attentive viewers will notice shifts in the poster's significance, reflecting the twists and turns in the characters' lives. Watching the story of these two connected individuals whose lives undergo dramatic changes, the poster will take on new meanings, offering a different perspective for viewers than it does now.

More about Frankly Speaking

In this new romantic comedy K-drama series Frankly Speaking (previously known as No Secrets), Go Kyung Pyo portrays Song Ki Baek, a promising news anchor known for his adherence to rules and his meticulously maintained clean image. However, Song Ki Baek's life takes an unexpected and quite literal twist when he suffers an electrocution accident. This incident results in a strange condition that makes him incapable of telling lies.

Kang Han Na will take on the role of On Woo Ju, a dynamic variety show writer driven by her passion for creating engaging television content for her viewers. With her keen eye for potential, On Woo Ju recognizes the value of featuring the refreshingly honest Song Ki Baek who is just unable to lie, in her programs. Their unexpected collaboration sets off a chain of events that profoundly alters the course of both their lives. Frankly Speaking is all set to premiere on May 1 at 8:50 PM KST and 5:20 PM IST.

