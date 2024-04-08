Go Kyung Pyo, Kang Han Na, Joo Jong Hyuk, and cast radiate happiness at Frankly Speaking script reading; WATCH

Frankly Speaking, JTBC's highly-anticipated drama, recently unveiled a sneak peek into its script reading session. Frankly Speaking stars Go Kyung Pyo as Song Ki Baek, an up-and-coming news anchor known for his adherence to strict principles and dedication to maintaining a squeaky-clean image. However, Ki Baek's world takes a shocking turn when he is electrocuted in an accident leaves him with an unusual condition: an inability to tell anything but the truth.

Script reading for Frankly Speaking

Alongside director Jang Ji Yeon and scriptwriter Choi Kyung Sun, a stellar lineup of actors including Go Kyung Pyo, Kang Han Na, Joo Jong Hyuk, Go Kyu Pil, Lee Bom Sori, Kang Ae Shim, Shin Jung Geun, Hwang Sung Bin, Lee Jin Hyuk, Baek Joo Hee, Kim Sae Byuk, Lee Min Goo, Patricia, Kim Young Joo, Lee Soo Mi, and others gathered for the joyful script reading event held last year.

Go Kyung Pyo portrays Song Ki Baek, a character on the brink of becoming the primary news anchor. With sincerity and dedication, Go Kyung Pyo brought Song Ki Baek to life, capturing the essence of his struggle with a condition that makes him incapable of lying, eliciting laughter among the staff on set.

Kang Han Na embodies the character of On Woo Ju, a seasoned variety show writer with 12 years of experience. Her infectious passion and vibrant energy injected life into the filming set, while her natural chemistry with Go Kyung Pyo during the script reading brought smiles to everyone.

Joo Jong Hyuk will bring to life the character of trot singer Kim Jung Heon. He revealed his dedication to the role, stating that he practiced singing and choreography with the intensity of an actual singer preparing for an audition. Joo Jong Hyuk's exceptional singing abilities and authentic portrayal captivated everyone present during the filming.

Additionally, Go Kyu Pil takes on the role of a senior announcer whom Song Ki Baek shares and opens up to, while Kang Ae Shim, Shin Jung Geun, Hwang Sun Bin, and Lee Jin Hyuk portray Song Ki Baek’s unconventional family members, promising moments of laughter. Meanwhile, On Woo Joo’s writer team will be portrayed by Lee Bom Sori, Lee Min Goo, and Patricia.

Watch the script reading below-

More about Frankly Speaking

The production team of Frankly Speaking expressed that despite it being the first script reading, the experienced acting and teamwork of the actors allowed them to seamlessly step into their charming characters. They emphasized their dedication to preparing diligently, aiming to provide unique entertainment that can offer viewers a refreshing escape from their daily routines.

The team hopes to bring laughter and joy to viewers, even if it's just for an hour, amidst their hectic lives. They kindly requested viewers to show anticipation and interest leading up to the premiere. Romantic-comedy series Frankly Speaking is all set to premiere on May 1 at 8:50 PM KST.

