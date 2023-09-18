Romcom K-Dramas

When it comes to South Korean cinema, romantic comedy is the genre that will keep you yearning for more. In fact, whether it is the brilliant cast, the extravagant storyline, or the plot twists and the comic timings, these shows just have it all. This is precisely why, we have carefully curated the ultimate list of shows of epic romantic comedy K-dramas that can warm your heart, make you laugh out loud and simply rejoice your tired soul. The below-listed shows are the perfect blend of romance and comedy. In fact, each of these shows offers a complete entertainment experience.

These exceptional romantic comedy K-dramas elaborately serve a platter of romance with a side of an exceptional comical plot. Plus, we have paired each one of them with just the right information including IMDb ratings, genres, and creators' cars to help you decide which one would you like to add to your watchlist. So, go on dive into the list to make you give you excitement, fear, laughter, and tears in just the right doses and the right time.

15 romantic comedy K-dramas we absolutely adore

Original Title: Dangshini Jamdeun Saie

Dangshini Jamdeun Saie Running Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

Drama, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy Number of episodes: 32

32 K Drama Star Cast: Bae Suzy, Lee Jong-Suk, Jung Hae In, Lee Sang Yeob

Bae Suzy, Lee Jong-Suk, Jung Hae In, Lee Sang Yeob Director: Choong Hwan Oh

Choong Hwan Oh Writer: Park Hye Ryeon

Park Hye Ryeon Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hulu

Hulu IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

This romantic comedy is filled with just the right dose of fantasy and drama. Starring the best of Korean stars like Bae Suzy, Lee Jong-Suk, Jung Hae In, and Lee Sang-Yeob, the 2017 K-drama is directed by Choong Hwan Oh and written by Park Hye Ryeon. When it comes to the plot, it revolves around the tale of Nam Hong Joo who holds the power to witness future accidents while she sleeps. Watch the show on Hulu to witness how a prosecutor named Jung Jae Chan strives to stop mishaps before they happen. The South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10.

Original Title: Nangmandakteo Kimsaboo

Nangmandakteo Kimsaboo Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 54

54 K Drama Star Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Woo Min Byeon, Jin Kyung, Kim Min Jae

Han Suk Kyu, Woo Min Byeon, Jin Kyung, Kim Min Jae Director: Yu In Sik

Yu In Sik Writer: Eun Kyung Kang

Eun Kyung Kang Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

This Korean romantic comedy has 54 epic episodes featuring the best of K Drama stars including Han Suk Kyu, Woo Min Byeon, Jin Kyung, and Kim Min Jae among others. The show is directed by Yu In Sik and written by Eun Kyung Kang. When it comes to the plot, it revolves around the life of Doctor Kim who works at the Dol Dam Hospital. The South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10.

Advertisement

Original Title: Thirty-Nine

Thirty-Nine Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 12

12 K Drama Star Cast: Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyeon, Woo Jin Yeon

Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyeon, Woo Jin Yeon Director: Sang Ho Kim, Kim Sang Ho

Sang Ho Kim, Kim Sang Ho Writer: Young Ah Yoo

Young Ah Yoo Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Another exception Korean romantic comedy show is Thirty Nine. This 12 episode show features the best of K Drama stars like Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyeon, and Woo Jin Yeon. It is directed by Sang Ho Kim, and Kim Sang Ho while it’s written by Young Ah Yoo. When it comes to the plot, it is pretty much the Korean version of Sex and the City. Witness the friendship of three women in their late thirties. The South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10.

Original Title: Sangsogjadeul

Sangsogjadeul Running Time: 55 minutes

55 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won

Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won Director: Bu Sung Chul, Shin Hyo Kang

Bu Sung Chul, Shin Hyo Kang Writer: Kim Eun-sook

Kim Eun-sook Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Heirs is an epic romantic comedy-drama that features the best of Korean stars like Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, and Kim Ji Won among others. The 2013 Korean drama is directed by Bu Sung Chul and Shin Hyo Kang while it was written by Kim Eun-sook. When it comes to the plot, the show revolves around two teenagers in LA. The South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10 and is available on MX Player to stream.

Advertisement

Original Title: Itaewon Keullasseu

Itaewon Keullasseu Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung

Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung Director: Sung Yoon Kim

Sung Yoon Kim Writer: Gwang Jin

Gwang Jin Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This rom-com K-drama features the best of Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, and Yoo Jae Myung. This 16-episode show is directed by Sung Yoon Kim and written by Gwang Jin. The 2020 show revolves around a tale depicting family relations, success, vengeance, and romance. Watch the show on Netflix to witness the story of Sae Ro Yi and Yi Seo. The South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10.

6. Once Upon a Small Town (2022 - )

Running Time: 36 minutes

36 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 12

12 K Drama Star Cast: Soo Young Park, Young Woo Chu, Baek Sung Chul

Soo Young Park, Young Woo Chu, Baek Sung Chul Director: Kwon Seok Jang

Kwon Seok Jang Writer: Baek Eun Kyeong

Baek Eun Kyeong Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7/10

Once Upon a Small Town is a 2022 K-drama that features the best of Korean stars like Soo Young Park, Young Woo Chu, and Baek Sung Chul. The director of the K-drama is Kwon Seok Jang while the writer is Baek Eun Kyeong. The plot of the show revolves around a Seoul-based veterinarian. The show is available on Netflix to stream. The South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 7.0 out of 10.

Advertisement





Original Title: Geu Hae Urineun

Geu Hae Urineun Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes : 16

: 16 K Drama Star Cast: Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, Park Jin Joo

Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, Park Jin Joo Director: Kim Yoon Jin

Kim Yoon Jin Writer: Lee Na Eun

Lee Na Eun Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Our Beloved Summer romantic comedy features the best of K Drama star cast including Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, and Park Jin Joo. The director of the K-drama is Kim Yoon Jin and was written by Lee Na Eun. The plot of the show revolves around witty twists and romance. Watch the show to witness the best of Choi Ung and Kook Yeon Soo. Our Beloved Summer is a Korean drama available on Netflix to stream. The highly-rated South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10.

8. Mad for Each Other (2021)

Original Title: Yi Guyeokui Michin X

Yi Guyeokui Michin X Running Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 13

13 K Drama Star Cast: Woo Jung, Yeon Seo Oh, Hye Eun Lee

Woo Jung, Yeon Seo Oh, Hye Eun Lee Director: Tae Gon Lee

Tae Gon Lee Writer: Ah Kyung

Ah Kyung Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Mad for Each Other is a Korean drama that features the best of Korean stars including Woo Jung, Yeon Seo Oh, and Hye Eun Lee. Directed by Tae Gon Lee and written by Ah Kyung this show is available on Netflix to stream. Watch the show to witness an unusual romance and friendship. The underrated show is one of the best romantic comedies ever created. The South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 7.9 out of 10.



Advertisement

Original Title: Hwan Hon

Hwan Hon Running Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

Drama, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy Number of episodes: 30

30 K Drama Star Cast: Jae Wook Lee, Min Hyun Hwang, Joon Sang Yoo

Jae Wook Lee, Min Hyun Hwang, Joon Sang Yoo Director: Joon Hwa Park

Joon Hwa Park Writer: Jeong Eun Hong, Mi Ran Hong

Jeong Eun Hong, Mi Ran Hong Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

This romantic comedy features the best of drama and fantasy. The show features the best of Jae Wook Lee, Min Hyun Hwang, and Joon Sang Yoo among others. The 2022 show is directed by Joon Hwa Park and written by Jeong Eun Hong along with Mi Ran Hong. When it comes to the plot Alchemy of Souls the storyline is set in Daeho and features the story of young magicians and twisted fates related to a forbidden magic technique that’s known as ‘alchemy of souls.’ The highly-rated South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 8.8 out of 10.

Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 12

12 K Drama Star Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Se Jeong Kim, Seol In ah

Ahn Hyo Seop, Se Jeong Kim, Seol In ah Director: Park Seon Ho

Park Seon Ho Writer: Seol Hee Han, Bo-Hee Hong, Hae Hwa

Seol Hee Han, Bo-Hee Hong, Hae Hwa Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

The romantic comedy-drama features the best of the Korean cast including Ahn Hyo Seop, Se Jeong Kim, along with Seol In Ah. The 12-episode show is directed by Park Seon Ho and written by Seol Hee Han, Bo-Hee Hong, and Hae Hwa. When it comes to the plot, the smashing hit show revolves around Ha Ri played by Se Jeong. Watch the show to witness how she goes on a blind date with her boss. The show has an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10.

Advertisement

Original Title: Gaet Na Eul Cha Cha Cha

Gaet Na Eul Cha Cha Cha Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 17

17 K Drama Star Cast: Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su

Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, Gina Su Director: Je Won Yu

Je Won Yu Writer: Ha Eun Shin

Ha Eun Shin Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

The romantic comedy features the best of K Drama star cast including Shin Min A, Kim Seon Ho, and Gina Su among others. The 17-episode show is directed by Je Won Yu and written by Ha Eun Shin. When it comes to the plot Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha features the best blend of romance, comedy, and drama. Watch the show to witness the tale of a dentist named Hye Jin played by Shin Min A. The show's a Netflix original and has a rating of 8.4 out of 10.

12. Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)

Original title: Seumuldaseot Seumulhana

Seumuldaseot Seumulhana Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Drama, Romance, Comedy Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Nam Joo hyuk, Kim Ji yeon, Choi Hyun wook, Lee Joo myung

Nam Joo hyuk, Kim Ji yeon, Choi Hyun wook, Lee Joo myung Director: Jihyeon Jeong, Seung Ho Kim

Jihyeon Jeong, Seung Ho Kim Writer: Kwon Do Eun

Kwon Do Eun Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Another romantic comedy-drama that we highly recommend watching is Twenty Five Twenty One. The 16-episode show features the best of K Drama Star Cast including Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung. The show is directed by Jihyeon Jeong and Seung Ho Kim, while it’s written by Kwon Do Eun. When it comes to the plot, the show revolves around dreams and dreamers. Watch this show on Netflix to witness the story of a teenager. The 2022 show has a rating of 8.6 out of 10 and it is available on Netflix to stream.

Advertisement

Original title: Sarangui Bulsachak

Sarangui Bulsachak Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 19

19 K Drama Star Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun Director: Kim Hui won, Jung Hyo Lee

Kim Hui won, Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Ji Eun Park

Ji Eun Park Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

This romantic drama features the best of adventure and comedy. The show features the best of Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun among others. The 19-episode show is directed by Kim Hui Won and Jung Hyo Lee while it’s written by Ji Eun Park. The plot of the show revolves around how a South Korean businesswoman named Yoon Se Ri played by Son Ye Jin reaches North Korea after a paragliding accident. Stream the show on Netflix to witness how she meets a mysterious North Korean Army Captain Lee played by Hyun Bin.

Original Title: Saikojiman Gwaenchanha

Saikojiman Gwaenchanha Running Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyuyoung

Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyuyoung Director: Park Shin Woo

Park Shin Woo Writer: Jo Yong

Jo Yong Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Another South Korean romantic comedy-drama we highly recommend is It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The 2022 show features the best of Korean actors including Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, and Park Gyuyoung among other Korean stars. The 16-episode show is directed by Park Shin Woo, while it’s written by Jo Yong. When it comes to the plot, the show revolves around an unforgettable journey of emotional healing. Watch the show on Netflix to witness how the story unfolds when an antisocial kid’s book writer and a caretaker of a psych ward meet each other. The South Korean romantic comedy show has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10.

Advertisement

15. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017)

Original Title: Sseul Sseul Ha Go Cha Ran Ha Sin Do Ggae Bi

Sseul Sseul Ha Go Cha Ran Ha Sin Do Ggae Bi Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na

Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na Director: Eung Bok Lee

Eung Bok Lee Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

JioCinema IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

This romantic comedy drama features the best of Korean stars including Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na among others. The 16-episode show is directed by Eung Bok Lee and written by Kim Eun Sook. When it comes to the plot, the show features a bride, an immortal curse, souls, a grim reaper, and a tragic past. With an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10, the 2016 show is available on Jiocinema to stream.





If you have reached the end of the above list of romantic comedy K-dramas, we believe romcoms are just as special for you as they are for us. Each show holds the power to make you fall in love make you laugh and be your biggest addictions. Well, we were asked to make the ultimate rom-com K-drama list, and let’s just say we understood the assignment. We highly recommend you bookmark this page or send it to your best friends. You know they deserve it!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 15 Jung Kyung Ho KDramas to make you go weak in the knees: From Crash Course in Romance to Missing 9