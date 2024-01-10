Go Yoon Jung stars as anxious gynecology trainee in Hospital Playlist spin-off Wise Resident Life’s FIRST LOOK

Go Yoon Jung starrer Wise Resident Life has unveiled its first look, giving an insight into the theme of the medical drama. The show will air on tvN and feature budding stars, Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, and Kang You Seok, along with Han Ye Ji, and Jung Joon Won. The upcoming show is a spin-off of the popular series Hospital Playlist (2020–2021) and is scheduled to broadcast in the first half of 2024.

The Go Yoon Jung starrer will depict the realistic story of doctors, residents of a university hospital, and professors, who deal with different hardships and forge friendship bonds at the workplace.

Go Yoon Jung’s Wise Resident Life unveils first look

In the newly released still cut for Wise Resident Life, actress Go Yoon Jung appears to be terrified as a patient is lying on the stretcher and the medical staff around her is helping her out. Go Yoon Jung is dressed in casual clothes and this poster seems like the perfect depiction of how intensely stressful the situation is inside the hospital premises. In the show, the actress will assume the role of a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center.

Helmed by director Shin Won Ho, the show is penned by Lee Woo Jung, who previously worked on famous franchises, Reply and Hospital Playlist. Wise Resident Life will tell the compelling stories of young obstetrics and gynecology residents who take the initiative to join an unpopular medical department at a time when birth rates are low.

More about Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, and Kang You Seok

Actress Go Yoon Jung is one of the most promising South Korean stars, who has shown her versatility within a short span of time. Since 2019, the actress has starred in a variety of dramas, such as monster thriller Sweet Home, fantasy dramas Death’s Game and Alchemy of Souls, supernatural series Moving, and many more.

Meanwhile, Shin Si Ah impressed the audience with her debut film The Witch: Part 2. The Other One (2022). Fans are looking forward to her next project!

Lastly, actor Kang You Seok has appeared in the 2023 projects including, revenge thriller Payback, and fantasy melodrama Black Knight.

