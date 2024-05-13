Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner’s deleted scenes ep 1-8: Ryu Sun Jae's confession, Im Sol locks eyes, more; WATCH

Lovely Runner tvN's series has released several previously unseen scenes from its ongoing romantic comedy series. Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the drama revolves around Im Sol, an ardent fan who seizes the opportunity to travel back in time and prevent her K-pop idol, Ryu Sun Jae, from meeting a tragic fate. The show has captured the hearts of fans and viewers alike, garnering praise for its compelling storyline, engaging time-slip narrative, and the palpable chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Let’s check some of the deleted scenes from multiple episodes of Lovely Runner.

Deleted scenes of Lovely Runner

Indirect confession in episode 3

In episode 3 of Lovely Runner, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) and Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) share a meal at a restaurant, where Im Sol offers to cover the bill. However, Sun Jae declines her offer saying he was the one who invited her so he should pay.

Im Sol then suggests a word game to determine who will pay, where each person must say a word ending with the last syllable of the previous word. This playful banter results in words like Fisherman and Rich being exchanged as they compete for the bill. Eventually, Im Sol says the word structure, ending with the syllable "joh," prompting Sun Jae to unexpectedly say I like you (joh-a-ye). Both become flustered by the unexpected confession, and Im Sol quickly ends the game by saying the last word, causing Sun Jae to leave in embarrassment.

Ryu Sun Jae caring for Im Sol in episode 4

In episode 4, we witness a touching moment where Im Sol is found sleeping in Sun Jae's room, and he takes care of her until she wakes up. In the deleted scene, Sun Jae initially tries to wake her from sleep but in the process notices an open wound on her leg.

Reacting swiftly, he gets medication and gently tends to her wound, careful not to disturb her sleep. This unexpected display of care contrasts with his earlier attempts to wake her up, revealing a deeper concern for her well-being. He also notices her feeling hot and fetches a fan to help cool her down. While the fan scene remains in the episode, the tender moment of Sun Jae tending to Im Sol's wound unfortunately didn't make the final cut.

Im Sol and Sun Jae’s cute bus interaction in episode 5

In episode 5, before heading out to plant the time capsule Im Sol had planned for January 1st, 2023, she and Sun Jae take the bus together. Im Sol pays for both of them as they board. Later, she saves a single seat for Sun Jae, but he chooses to sit beside her on a two-person seat, subtly suggesting that she should rest too.

When Im Sol notices the sunlight shining on Sun Jae, she instinctively shields him, locking eyes with him and creating a heart-fluttering moment between them. He even notices that her uniform got muddy water but she says she is okay with it as she is thankful for everything he has done for her. This scene beautifully illustrates the warm bond between the two characters, with Im Sol openly displaying her affection for Ryu Sun Jae and he subtly cares for her.

Sun Jae getting jealous in episode 5

In episode 5, after their bike ride, Im Sol borrows Ryu Sun Jae's phone to contact her friend since she lost hers in an accident. Curious, Sun Jae asks if she's contacting her boyfriend, Kim Tae Sung, played by Song Geon Hee if he treats her well and what she likes about him.

Im Sol shares that she's attracted to his good looks, sense of style, and popularity, explaining why (19-year-old Sol) is fond of him and likes him to death. The scene takes a comedic turn when Im Sol uses the exact words her brother, Im Geum, used to describe Kim Tae Sung. Sun Jae walks away irritated and annoyed, adding a humorous twist to the moment.

Im Sol locking eyes with Sun Jae in episode 6

In episode 6, during study hall, Sun Jae wonders how he'll pass the time in such a small room. He stretches out, and beside him is Sol, who happens to glance at him at that exact moment. It's when Hyun Joo (Seo Hye Won) convinced Im Sol that Sun Jae might have feelings for her. Their eyes meet, and she becomes flustered, lowering her head. Sun Jae smiles at her reaction and walks away. When she looks up, she finds a note from Sun Jae asking her to grab food together, bringing a smile to her face.

Sun Jae being protective of Im Sol in episode 6

In episode 6, as their team plays the baseball game, Sun Jae invites Im Sol to watch the game together. In a deleted scene, we see Im Sol celebrating with someone else after their team won, but a jealous Sun Jae quickly intervenes, positioning himself between them and moving Sol behind him, signaling the other person to keep their distance. Later, he smiles at her, causing her heart to flutter. As the celebration escalates and people form a circle around Sol and Sun Jae, he hugs her protectively as they spin around in the circle, further igniting Im Sol's heart to flutter more.

Lovely Runner is generating buzz for its captivating plot, chemistry between characters, and engaging storyline. Fans are eagerly anticipating future episodes and hoping for more delightful surprises, including the possibility of uncovering additional deleted scenes.

