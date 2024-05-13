Vazhakk: Tovino Thomas RESPONDS to director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s allegations of meddling with film’s release

Tovino Thomas is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry at present. The actor is known for his versatility and has maintained a balance between commercial and art-house films throughout his career.

Quite recently, the actor came to the limelight again when acclaimed director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan accused Tovino of meddling with the commercial release of his 2022 film Vazhakk.

Notably, Tovino has not just been featured in the movie but has also co-produced it along with Girish Nair. Since then, there has been a back-and-forth between the filmmaker and the actor via social media. Let’s take a look at what the debate is really about.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s allegations

On May 10, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan shared a post via his official Facebook, where he alleged that Tovino Thomas was meddling with the film’s commercial release, as he was afraid that it would affect his career in a negative manner.

On May 10, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan shared a post via his official Facebook, where he alleged that Tovino Thomas was meddling with the film's commercial release, as he was afraid that it would affect his career in a negative manner.

The filmmaker wrote that his film Vazhakku was shot at a time when the film industry was dysfunctional due to the pandemic, and added that the production was completed in just two weeks with a budget of Rs 50 lakhs, without the salaries of the lead actor and the maker. Sanal Kumar also mentioned that the budget was provided equally by Tovino Thomas and Girish Nair of Parrot Mount Pictures.

The Chola director mentioned that trouble ensued following the film’s production as it was not being accepted into any film festival. He also mentioned that he had approached Tovino asking if the film could be released via OTT platforms, to which the Nadikar actor replied that Vazhakk is a “festival film” and will not be liked by the common man.

Sanal Kumar also mentioned that once the film had a successful run during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), he approached Tovino yet again for the film’s release. However, the actor was still reluctant to do so. He added that Tovino said the film would affect his career badly, but he would make it up with the following two or three films. The filmmaker also called Tovino’s actions to be unjust.

Check out his post below:

Tovino Thomas’ response

As expected, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s allegations quickly went viral on social media. On May 12th, Tovino Thomas turned to his social media to respond to the allegations made by the filmmaker. Along with him, he also had the film’s co-producer, Girish Nair. The actor had come on an Instagram Live, which he later shared on his profile as well.

In the video he shared, Tovino Thomas mentioned that it is up to the people to decide who is right, but that should be after listening to both sides. He recalled how the filming started in 2020 and said that he found the film quite challenging but really enjoyed the filming process, which involved shots spanning 15-20 minutes as well.

The actor further mentioned that several people warned him of Sanal Kumar’s attitude, however when they interacted, both Tovino and Sanal Kumar got along pretty well. He added that the reason behind his decision to produce the film was the respect he had for the filmmaker and his craft. The Guppy actor mentioned that he spent 27 Lakhs in the film’s production and got nothing in return as well.

Tovino also addressed the point made by Sanal Kumar about the film being rejected by several film festivals and added that it was accepted into other festivals as well. He reiterated that he believes Vazhakku is an excellent film and said he won’t disown any of his films, irrespective of their outcome.

The actor mentioned that following the film’s screening at IFFK, Sanal Kumar had approached him with the idea of the film’s theatrical release. However, Tovino stated that the director had brought in another party as the film’s distributor, leaving them with the risk of distribution as well. However, upon hearing this, Tovino was a bit hesitant as the audience that goes to festivals like IFFK tends to be quite academic, with the intention of studying films. However, that may not be the case when the film has a commercial release, as that would not be the film's target audience.

Tovino added that it was this statement of his that was misinterpreted by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The actor added that he felt if it were to get a commercial release, it would not be accepted in a similar manner as it was during IFFK. He mentioned that he felt Vazhakku would not be getting the respect it deserves and would soon be out of theaters due to the tag of a holdover.

Check out the video below:

The Thallumaala actor also stated that he suggested a direct OTT release, as he believed that would be a good medium to let the film reach its target audience. However, while the discussions for its OTT release were going on, the streaming platforms demanded that the creative rights for the film be handed over to them, which is something common for a film’s OTT release. But Sanal Kumar was not ready to do so.

Furthermore, the actor mentioned he had suggested the film’s participation in the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), which happened to take place virtually that year. But Sanal Kumar rejected the idea, stating that sending the film's link for screening at the virtual film festival could lead to its being leaked online.

Tovino doubled down on his claims and said he also has proof of his conversations with the director over WhatsApp, which is free for anyone to examine. He mentioned that the last following this, they had reached a seeming consensus regarding the film’s OTT release. However, nothing was finalized.

Adding on, the actor mentioned that it was not just an issue of signing over the creative rights for the film that acted as a hindrance for Vazhakku’s OTT release but also Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s social profile. The filmmaker was arrested in 2022 with charges of stalking based on a complaint filed by actress Manju Warrier.

Tovino further mentioned that he had also done academic films like Adrishya Jalakangal since then, which is quite contradictory to Sanal Kumar’s claim that acting in academic films would be bad for Tovino’s career. He alleged that Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had zero monetary investment in the movie and had even taken the amount he had received from the IFFK screening for himself.

He concluded by mentioning that he just wishes to state facts and does not want to character assassinate Sanal Kumar, as he had done to Tovino with his post. He added that he is willing to appear for the film’s promotions if someone is ready to distribute it or stream it on any platform. Further, he said that he has not been able to reach Sanal Kumar Sasidharan personally, as he is also missing from his home in Thiruvananthapuram.

Check out the trailer of Vazhakku below:

Sanal Kumar’s response to Tovino

In the latest update in the debate, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan yet again turned to his Facebook, where he claimed that Tovino had given only the half-truth. He put forth his arguments on 8 different points as well.

Check out Sanal Kumar’s response below:

About Vazhakku

Vazhakku is a 2022 crime drama film, helmed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The film also features Kani Kusruti, Sudev Nair, Azees Nedumangad, and more, who also play crucial roles. Chandru Selvaraj cranked the camera for the film, while Sanal Kumar himself took care of the film’s editing.

The film revolves around Siddharthan, a lawyer who deceived his wife on the day of their divorce signing and fled to an inland country. Over a phone call, he attempts to talk his wife out of the divorce, mentioning their daughter’s future; however, his wife is not ready to budge.

On his way back, he meets Sathi and her daughter, who are fleeing home due to marital issues. Their interaction and the changes that take place in Siddharthan form the crux of the story.