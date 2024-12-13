Go Yoon Jung’s Resident Playbook eyeing 2025 summer release amid OTT penalty concerns; production comments

Resident Playbook is an upcoming South Korean K-drama starring Go Yoon Jung has been facing multiple delays for its release. From production issues to script revision, several roadblocks have led to the postponement of the much-anticipated series. The plot of the story follows the realistic and relatable lives of medical residents at a university hispital.

On December 13, 2024, the South Korean outlet OSEN has reported that the much-anticipated series Resident Playbook starring Go Yoon Jung is preparing to be released in the summer of 2025. The report highlighted that challenges involving OTT contracts and penalty fees have made it increasingly difficult to delay the show's release any further.

In response to the report, a tvN representative, the production house of the show, clarified that the broadcast schedule for Resident Playbook had not yet been finalized and assured that an official announcement would be made once it was confirmed.

Initially, the show was set to premiere right after the finale of Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. However, the doctor’s strike was faced with public backlash, and due to that, every promotional activity had to be suspended by the production team.

Moreover, the protests have also led to revisions and changes in the script. It has also been reported that the actors had to reshoot some of the scenes, and because of that, they have become extremely frustrated with the situation. However, they are constantly working hard and giving their all to complete the project.

Advertisement

The filming is taking place inside hospitals with due permission. The source from the production has also revealed to a South Korean media outlet that they cannot delay the show indefinitely because of their contract with the OTT platform.

Wise Resident Life is the spin-off of the popular medical drama, Hospital Playlist. The show will showcase the realistic lives of doctors and patients inside a hospital. Moreover, the plot will also explore the ever-evolving relationships among co-workers. The K-drama stars Go Youn Jung in the lead role alongside Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won. The show is directed and written by Lee Min Soo.