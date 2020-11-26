Gong Yoo REVEALS he's not courageous in love life; Calls Tale of the Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook 'actual fox'

Gong Yoo recently appeared on You Quiz on the Block where he spoke about his personality behind the camera, revealed an interesting insight about his mother and shared a glimpse of his friendship with Lee Dong Wook.

Gong Yoo has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Seo Bok. The actor stars opposite Park Bo Gum in the South Korean flick. Ahead of its release, Gong Yoo appeared on You Quiz on the Block wherein he spoke about the movie, his personal life and his friendship with his Goblin co-star Lee Dong Wook. On the show, he opened up about his love life and said that he feels he isn't the type of person that women would prefer.

As translated by Soompi, the actor revealed he isn't bold or courageous in love. "If anything, I can only confess my feelings if I become one of my characters because it’s comfortable thinking that it’s not actually me," he said. The actor added that being the real Gong Ji Chul (his birth name) "is hard.” He adds that this is why he enjoys acting. "I get to become a character who’s not me and do everything that I couldn’t do because I was too shy or embarrassed in real life," he said. Gong Yoo added that he receives a sense of satisfaction with this.

The Train To Busan star said in real life, Gong Ji Chul is normal and "nothing stands out" unlike a certain image and fantasy created by his past roles. "I’m more absentminded than people think, and I’m not very affectionate because it makes me cringe," he added. While delving in the details of his personal life, the actor looked back at his role of Choi Han Gyul from Coffee Prince and revealed that his mother once told him to be more like the character for Han Gyul was "sweet to his family."

As the episode progressed, Lee Dong Wook was mentioned. It popped up when the hosts said they heard from "someone" that Gong Yoo gets upset quickly. The actor suspected the "someone" to be Lee Dong Wook. He brought up the coffee and snacks truck the Tale of the Nine-Tailed star sent to the filming location of the episode on the day Gong Yoo was shooting the episode.

“Why did he send that?” the actor jokingly asked before he deemed Lee Dong Wook a "clever one" who was trying to win over the actor and both the hosts. "He’s like an actual fox," Gong Yoo said, referring to the actor's latest show Tale of the Nine-Tailed where Lee Dong Wook plays a male fox aka gumiho.

He then explained that he doesn't get upset easily. However, he feels others get upset often due to him.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Gong Yoo's first K drama post Goblin CONFIRMED; To star alongside Bae Doona and Lee Joon in The Sea of Silence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×