Goodbye Earth: Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Seong Woo, and others struggle to keep humanity alive amid catastrophe; see PICS

Goodbye Earth is a forthcoming apocalyptic series where humans will face an impending end of life and their home. The series was erstwhile slated before due to Yoo Ah In’s drug controversy.

Goodbye Earth is now set to release this month and ahead of its release Netflix has unveiled some stills from the show.

Goodbye Earth stills: Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Seong Woo, and others band together to survive asteroid strike

Goodbye Earth, the upcoming Netflix original series has unveiled new stills from the apocalyptic series inciting intrigue in fans.

Goodbye Earth stars Ahn Eun Jin, Jeon Seong Woo, Yoo Ah In, and Kim Yoon Hye in lead roles in this sci-fi dystopian series. The show is set to premiere this week and some new stills are here lending a peak into the struggle of characters.

In the latest stills first, we see Ahn Eun Jin as Jin Se Kyung, wearing her volunteer jacket while a serious and tense expression adds to the uneasy environment.

Adding to the unsettling atmosphere comes Jeon Seong Woo as Woo Seong Jae. He is disheveled and staring in the black while holding a rosary. His red and teary eyes hint at the seriousness of the impending end.

Both characters fill in roles where they are responsible for others as well, adding to their already high fear as they try to survive. Kim Yoon Hye as Kang In Ah wears her commander uniform with a stern impression.

We see three kids in an abandoned place trying to collect things to survive. Meanwhile, other characters also share a common sense of survival and responsibility as they face the catastrophe together.

In the times of apocalypse which approaches at a steady rate, everyone shares a singular feeling whether they will survive or die. Common folk gather around the military and politicians to ask for answers but the picture shows they get shouted at instead.

More about Goodbye Earth

Goodbye Earth will tell the story of a group of individuals as they try to outlive the apocalypse. The show sets to show how life drastically changes when the reality of an impending doomsday sets in.

Goodbye Earth is based on the novel of the same name by Kotaro Isaka. The book is well-accepted for its social commentary in the face of catastrophe.

